Antjuan Simmons Talks Working Out at Home

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State Spartan football linebacker Antjuan Simmons has had to adjust routine from working out in the offseason in East Lansing, to back at home. So in a mad dash to buy equipment and to get things organized because of the new COVID-19 concerns, he talked about the process.

“When I came back home, I instantly started looking for stuff I could buy, stuff in stores. I went online, and I saw everything was selling out fast because everyone was loading up on workout stuff for some odd reason like they were going to use it (laughing). So I went out and bought a bunch of weights. I bought a bench press rack and a few other things that my little brother and I can use while we’re home. Every day we go down there and get a little workout in. We’re able to do full-body stuff; we have resistance bands, dumbbells, weighted vests. Pretty much all the essential stuff."

So how long has it taken him to adjust? “Last week, it took me all of last week to get adjusted to this schedule. It took me all of last week; I was going through it last week.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

