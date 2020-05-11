Mel Tucker, Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Update

East Lansing, Mich--Michigan State added two more commitments in the 2021 class this week as the Spartans continued their strong run on the recruiting trail as the recruiting class now stands at 12 commitments.

Cleveland (OH) Glenville safety Michael Gravely Jr. was first to announce his commitment as the Spartans continued to round out their secondary class, while

Australian punter Mark Vasset also announced his pledge to Michigan State, giving special teams coach Ross Els his punter of the future.

The Spartans continued extending throughout the week as well, offering 26 players, including 19 offers to players in the 2022 class and five offers to players in the 2023 class. Michigan State offered players from 15 different states, and the Spartans were most active in the state of Florida, where the coaching staff extended six offers.

Commitments:

Cleveland (OH) Glenville 2021 S Michael Gravely Jr.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety who Michigan State offered back on March 16th, Gravely is a big-time hitter, who describes himself as “very explosive” and is capable of playing in coverage or against the run. Before committing to Michigan State, Gravely fielded offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Wake Forest, Duke, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Temple, and others. When he first received his offer from Michigan State, Gravely told Spartan Nation that the offer meant a lot to him. That Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reminded him of his legendary high school coach, Ted Ginn, “It meant a lot because Michigan State was always a school that I looked at when I was younger. Coach Mel becoming the head coach, is very exciting because I look at Coach Tucker like another Coach Ginn. He reminds me of Ginn, so I was very excited when that happened.”

Australia 2021 P Mark Vassett

With graduate transfer Mark Crawford set to handle the Michigan State punting duties for the 2020 season, the punter position is somewhat unclear beyond the upcoming season, and the Spartans now have a punter of the future to look to moving forward in Vassett. Michigan State’s punting options also include juniors Brice Baringer and Tyler Hunt, as well as redshirt freshman Evan Morris. The 23-year old Vassett is the second Michigan State Australian punter commitment in recent years as Jack Bouwmeester was apart of Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class but only spent one year in East Lansing before returning to Australia following last season.

Offers:

Fort Pierce (FL) John Carroll 2023 DE Wilky Denaud

One of the top defensive ends in the 2023 class with a handful of Power 5 offers in hand already, Denaud picked up a Michigan State offer on Monday as he now closes in on ten offers. Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Denaud also holds offers from Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Miami (FL), and Florida.

Covington (GA) Newton 2023 DE Justin Benton

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end with an impressive list of offers already, Benton is one of the top defensive ends in the 2023 class and was offered by the Spartans earlier this week. Benton has also received offers from Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, South Carolina, USC, and others.

Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage 2022 WR Jacolby Spells

A 6-foot, 170-pound receiver with exceptional speed and athleticism that allows him to line up in the slot or out wide, Spells holds more than ten offers and picked up a Spartan offer on Tuesday. Spells has also been offered by Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and others.

Chester (VA) Life Christian Academy 2022 DE Bryce Carter

One of the top players in the state of Virginia for the 2022 class, Carter, is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end with the big-time pass-rush ability and is also capable of stopping the run as well. Carter was offered by the Spartans this week, adding Michigan State to a list of offers that includes Florida, North Carolina State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A & M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and more.

North Augusta (SC) Fox Creek 2022 OT Nick Williams

Listed at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, Williams already displays the size and strength necessary to compete at the college level and was offered by Michigan State this week. Williams has also been offered by Arkansas, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech.

Lafayette (LA) St. Thomas More 2022 QB Walker Howard

Regarded as one of the best 2022 quarterbacks in the country, Howard is a pro-style quarterback with a big-time arm that makes him one of the most sought after signal-callers in the country. The son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, Walker Howard, has been offered by LSU, as well as Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A & M, USC and more.

Queen Creek (AZ) 2022 QB Devin Brown

A pro-style quarterback with a big arm and excellent accuracy, Brown is considered as one of the top players in the state of Arizona and was offered by Michigan State earlier this week. Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, North Carolina State, and Wisconsin have also offered.

Seffner (FL) Christian Academy 2021 TE Michael Trigg

One of the best tight ends in the nation, Trigg is a dominant force in the passing game with the athleticism needed to line up out wide and the size and strength to play in-line. While Michigan State jumped into the running for Trigg relatively late, the Spartans may have some help in recruiting him as he is friends with recent 2021 commit Chuck Brantly. Trigg holds nearly 50 offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A & M, and USC.

Melbourne (FL) Eau Gallie 2021 S Jordan Blackmon

An athletic safety that can play in coverage and against the run, Blackmon is a bit smaller (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) than what staff has typically looked for in secondary players, but Blackmon more than makes up for it with his on-field play. Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Missouri, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC have all offered.

Lake Wales (FL) 2022 TE Tony Livingston

A physically imposing threat at the tight end position, Livingston is one of the top 2022 players in the state of Florida and was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday. Listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, Livingston also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A & M, and USC among others.

Cypress (TX) Bridgeland 2022 QB Conner Weigman

A dual-threat quarterback that has seen his recruitment pick up over the last month, Weigman was offered by Michigan State earlier this week. Weigman has also been offered by Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Tulsa, and Virginia Tech.

Miami (FL) Central 2022 OLB Wesley Bissainthe

An impressive 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker that already holds more than ten offers, Bissainthe is a hard-hitting linebacker that can play against the run and the pass and can rush the quarterback as well. Michigan State offered earlier this week, joining Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), LSU, Nebraska, Penn State and several others that have offered.

Washington (DC) St. John’s 2022 CB Joshua Thompson

A cornerback with excellent size (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and good coverage skills, Thompson picked up his second Big Ten offer from the Spartans this week. Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee have also offered.

Shelby (NC) Crest 2022 DE Eli Hall

Listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Hall has started to see his recruitment pick up in recent months and landed his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State on Thursday. Hall has also been offered by Akron, East Carolina, and South Carolina and will likely see several more offers come his way in the not-so-distant future.

Middletown (DE) 2022 DE Braden Davis

One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation for the 2022 class, Davis is a strong athlete with an outstanding arm and has plenty of potential as well. Michigan State offered on Thursday, and Davis already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A & M and more.

Las Vegas (NV) Desert Pines 2023 WR DeAndre Moore

One of the best 2023 recruits in the country, Moore already has an impressive list of offers and added Michigan State to that list this week. Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Moore is an exceptional athlete and has good speed and has already been offered by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, West Virginia, and others.

Shelby (NC) 2022 DT Santana Hopper

A 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle, Hopper is a force on the interior of the defensive line, capable of stopping the run and rushing the passer. Michigan State became the first Big Ten team to offer, joining Tennessee and South Carolina.

Cedar Rapids (IA) Prairie 2022 TE Gabe Burkle

A complete tight end that is capable of playing in-line or split out wide because of his excellent size (6-foot-7, 230 pounds), strength, and athleticism, Burkle picked up his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State this week and also held an offer from Iowa State. After receiving his Michigan State offer, Burkle told Spartan Nation, “Michigan State has a great tradition regarding football, and I’m extremely excited about the new coaching staff. My goals in football are to compete for championships, and this program reflects those goals. I plan to take a visit once everything opens back up.”

Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith 2022 S Sherrod Covil

A 6-foot, 180-pound safety that can play in pass coverage or play in the box to stop the run, Covil fielded his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State on Friday and also holds offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech with much more likely on the way in the near future.

Minneapolis (MN) Robbinsdale Cooper 2023 ATH Jaxon Howard

One of the most sought after players in the 2023 class, Howard already holds more than 20 offers with Michigan State being the latest to offer the 6-foot-4, 215-pound standout that can play tight end, defensive end and linebacker. Howard has also been offered by Arizona State, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A & M, USC, Washington, and several others.

Norfolk (VA) Norview 2022 CB Daylen Everette

One of the top players in the state of Virginia for the 2022 class, Everette is an impressive cornerback, who is strong in man-to-man coverage and was offered by Michigan State on Friday. Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A & M, and others have offered.

Bellevue (NE) West 2022 TE Micah Riley

An impressive 6-foot-5, a 210-pound tight end that can impact the game as a pass-catcher and as a blocker, Riley is one of the best 2022 recruits out of the state of Nebraska and was offered by Michigan State on Friday. Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Penn State, and Missouri have also offered. Riley spoke with Spartan Nation about his Spartan offer and said he found out about his offer from tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, “My coach texted me and told me to call Coach Gilmore, and I saw that they offered a tight end in my class earlier in the day, so I got excited. When I called, we had a good talk. The coach said that he loved my film, and so did the HC.”

Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes 2023 S Terrance Love

One of the top 2023 safeties in the country, Love already holds more than ten offers, and the Spartans were the most recent to extend an offer. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Love has offers from Duke, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A & M

Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic 2022 QB Steve Angeli

A strong-armed pro-style quarterback, Angeli throws with good accuracy and footwork and can make plays with his legs as well. Michigan State offered the 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller on Saturday, joining Boston College, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

Provo (UT) Timpview 2022 TE Carsen Ryan

One of the top tight ends in the country in the 2022 class, Ryan is an athletic tight end that is a legitimate weapon in the passing game, but also a willing blocker as an in-line tight end in the run game. Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and most recently, Michigan State has offered.

St. Louis (MO) Lutheran North 2022 RB Ali Wells

An elusive 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back with significant time speed, Wells already has seven Big Ten offers after the Spartans extended an offer on Saturday. Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa, Iowa State, Florida State, Missouri, and Texas Tech have all offered.