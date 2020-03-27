Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson Talks Rebuilding Spartan Attack

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Mel Tucker proved he was all about winning when he checked his ego at the door to hire top-note coordinators. On the offensive side of the ball, Tucker brought his offensive coordinator from Colorado in Jay Johnson.

A rising star in the coaching world, Johnson made massive improvements in only one season in Colorado. Johnson is precisely what the doctor ordered for an anemic Michigan State offense that has struggled for years to be relevant.

Johnson talked about the unique circumstances of trying to rebuild with the COVID-19 safety precautions. “I would say it’s very unique. Certainly, you know, I think this whole situation is kind of trying and unique for all of us. So it does have its challenges, but at the end of the day, everybody’s kind of in the same boat. Sure, we would love to be there with the kids, but the importance is getting everything under control and safe and healthy for all of us.” 

Johnson talked about the immediate impact on the program, “It has been a challenge, but I do feel kind of good at where we’re at actually because I feel strongly about our offensive staff. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys in there that have done some things, and so I feel we’re very much on the same page and I think that’s being implemented to the guys; with the way we’re approaching things and kind of this remote learning from school to tutors to the academic check-ins, to team meetings and all that I feel like we’re kind of on task. Certainly, we can’t get the feedback from the on-field things, but I feel from a mental growth standpoint, we’re still on task. There’s challenges, certainly is, but we’re all kind of in the same boat across the country, and we’re going to make the best of it.”

Johnson’s calm demeanor will help him navigate the waters as he waits to better days ahead.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scottie Hazelton Talks Impact of Ron Burton, Harlon Barnett, Mike Tressel

Scottie Hazelton Talks Impact of Ron Burton, Harlon Barnett, Mike Tressel

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Defensive Coordinator Scottie Hazelton Talks Mel Tucker

New Michigan State football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton discusses what it was about Mel Tucker that drew him to the Spartan Nation.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Elite '21 Class Defensive End Kelvin Gilliam Talks Spartan Offer

Kelvin Gilliam is one of the nation's top defensive ends in the 2021 class and the youngster from Virginia talked with Spartan Nation about his Michigan State offer and much more.

Hondo S. Carpenter

"Excited" '21 Class Cornerback Jaden McGill Talks Michigan State Offer

Class of 2021 cornerback Jaden McGill talks about his recent scholarship offer from Michigan State football and Mel Tucker.

Jeff Dullack

Armond Scott Class of '21 Wide Receiver Talks Michigan State Offer

Class of 2021 wide receiver Armond Scott from Euclid (OH) spoke with Spartan Nation about picking up his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Jeff Dullack

Olympian Frank Gomez Talks Cancellation of Games From Puerto Rico

Michigan State Olympian Frank Gomez spoke exclusively with Spartan Nation about the cancellation of the games from his home in Puerto Rico.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Olympic Postponement Impacts Michigan State Athletes

Olympic postponement of the Tokyo games has impact felt by Michigan State athletes.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State Football Defensive Coordinator Scottie Hazelton Talks Spartans

Michigan State football and Mel Tucker added one of the nation’s premier defensive minds in Scottie Hazelton, and Spartan Nation asked him about the reason behind his rise to prominence.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

MDanMSU915

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings Ink Win-Win Deal

Michigan State football ICON Kirk Cousins and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings ink a deal in which both parties are big winners.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

yasirShine

Michigan State Football Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson Talks Spartans

Michigan State football and Mel Tucker added a superior tactician as the new offensive coordinator in Jay Johnson, and Spartan Nation asked him about what the Spartans will look like come fall.

Hondo S. Carpenter