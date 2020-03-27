Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson Talks Rebuilding Spartan Attack

East Lansing, MI—Mel Tucker proved he was all about winning when he checked his ego at the door to hire top-note coordinators. On the offensive side of the ball, Tucker brought his offensive coordinator from Colorado in Jay Johnson.

A rising star in the coaching world, Johnson made massive improvements in only one season in Colorado. Johnson is precisely what the doctor ordered for an anemic Michigan State offense that has struggled for years to be relevant.

Johnson talked about the unique circumstances of trying to rebuild with the COVID-19 safety precautions. “I would say it’s very unique. Certainly, you know, I think this whole situation is kind of trying and unique for all of us. So it does have its challenges, but at the end of the day, everybody’s kind of in the same boat. Sure, we would love to be there with the kids, but the importance is getting everything under control and safe and healthy for all of us.”

Johnson talked about the immediate impact on the program, “It has been a challenge, but I do feel kind of good at where we’re at actually because I feel strongly about our offensive staff. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys in there that have done some things, and so I feel we’re very much on the same page and I think that’s being implemented to the guys; with the way we’re approaching things and kind of this remote learning from school to tutors to the academic check-ins, to team meetings and all that I feel like we’re kind of on task. Certainly, we can’t get the feedback from the on-field things, but I feel from a mental growth standpoint, we’re still on task. There’s challenges, certainly is, but we’re all kind of in the same boat across the country, and we’re going to make the best of it.”

Johnson’s calm demeanor will help him navigate the waters as he waits to better days ahead.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack