Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Jay Johnson Talks Quarterback Homework During COVID-19

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Jay Johnson, the new Michigan State offensive coordinator, doesn’t get the usual spring to develop and evaluate his quarterbacks. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, that will have to wait. So as he sent his field generals home to wait for the virus out, he gave them homework to study.

He said, “It’s been positive. Yeah, it’s a bunch of homework on the mental aspect of things, when we first were able to meet there briefly before the break, was a lot of defensive work. That’s where we’re going to start in the quarterback room is looking at what teams are doing defensively and learning that language. And so that’s been a big piece of that and then just kind of my, I guess, the approach will be very holistic with those guys and also if we’re going to run inside zone, outside zone, counter, power, whatever you’re going to run, I want them to know the why and what’s all involved in that. A lot of our discussions have been on that. I mean, shoot they’re making the O-line calls, they’re doing it all because I feel that we can be very well-rounded in that capacity that they can have a plan, that they can go execute the plan. Maybe the plan might have been a little bit different than I would approach it, but if they know how to do it, they’ll get all of us on the proper page offensively, and we’ll have a chance to have a successful play. It’s been a lot of that defensive background work, and it’s kind of learning all the ins and outs that we could have offensively to help them be prepared.”

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of '21 Georgia Tight End Miles Campbell Michigan State Football Recruit

Class of '21 tight end Miles Campbell from Georgia talked about his recent scholarship offer from Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Understanding the Structure of New Spartan Football Defensive Staff

Scottie Hazelton the Michigan State Spartan football defensive coordinator talked about how he structured his new staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Offensive Lineman Matt Allen On Adjusting Under COVID-19

Matt Allen the Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman took the time to talk about adjusting to the new temporary normal because of the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Linebacker Antjuam Simmons on Getting to Know New Staff

Antjuan Simmons the highly regarded Michigan State Spartan football linebacker talked about getting to know the new staff under the COVID-19 restrictions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Illinois Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Danny McGuire on Spartan Offer

Illinois class of '22 offensive lineman Danny McGuire talked with Spartan Nation about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Jeff Dullack

Spartan Football Recruit Class of '21 Khalil Anderson Talks Offer

Michigan State Spartan football recruit from the class of '21 athlete Khalil Anderson talks about his offer.

Jeff Dullack

Coordinator Scottie Hazelton Talks Ron Burton On His Staff

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton is fortunate to have been able to keep Ron Burton as his line coach and he talked about the benefits of having him on his staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

What Will Michigan State Defensive Coordinator Scot Hazelton's Defense Look Like

What will Michigan State Spartan football's defense look like under Scottie Hazelton

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Coordinator Jay Jhonson Talks Spartan Quarterbacks

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about his early thoughts on the quarterback position.

Hondo S. Carpenter

How Michigan State Football's Evaluating Offensive Players With No Spring

Michigan State Spartan football and new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson are having to go a non-traditional route to evaluate players with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter