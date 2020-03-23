Spartan Nation
Spartan Brian Hoyer Returns To the New England Patriots

East Lansing, MI-- On Saturday, former Sparta quarterback Brian Hoyer was released by the Indianapolis Colts. They signed former San Diego Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers. Hoyer was instantly bombarded by teams looking to sign the prove NFL veteran. In the end, he turned down more money to go back to New England who originally signed him out of Michigan State.

Hoyer, 34, has 38 career starts in the league and has two million dollars remaining in the three year deal he signed with the Colts last year. Because of how the NFL offset works in Hoyer’s deal, he will be making $2 million dollars next year, between both clubs.

This will be Hoyer’s twelfth year in the NFL. He originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2009. Hoyer remained with the club, becoming a close friend of Tom Brady until 2012. He returned to the Patriots in 2017 and was released in 2019. In all, Hoyer has played for seven different franchises.

He is highly respected as a consummate professional who is great with young quarterbacks. Hoyer is very comfortable with the Patriots system and head coach Bill Belichick. Turning down more money for a chance to return to Foxborough and compete for a starting job against Jarrett Stidham who heat him out before and led to his last release, was too much for Hoyer to ignore.

