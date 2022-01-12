Skip to main content

Michigan State football's official 2022 schedule released

The Big Ten Conference had to move some games around due to the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday (Jan. 12) the revised 2022 football schedules for all 14 teams. The revisions were required due to long-term adjustments made to schedules across the Big Ten at the time of the pandemic in 2020.

Michigan State will play seven homes games at Spartan Stadium, with five road trips mixed in.

The Spartans will open their season with back-to-back home games against Mid-American Conference opponents with Western Michigan (Sept. 3) in the season-opener, followed by Akron (Sept. 10). Michigan State will then finish its non-conference schedule with a West Coast road trip to Washington (Sept. 17).

Michigan State will return home to begin Big Ten play, hosting their first cross-divisional opponent, Minnesota (Sept. 24). The Spartans will then travel to divisional foe Maryland (Oct. 1), before two tough home games against Ohio State (Oct. 8) and Wisconsin (Oct. 15).

After those two games against a pair of the Big Ten's best, Michigan State will enjoy a bye week in Week 8 and gear up for the rivalry matchup with Michigan (Oct. 29) in Ann Arbor. The game against the Wolverines was originally scheduled to be played in East Lansing, but the Big Ten has switched the location to accommodate for the league-wide changes.

The Spartans will then travel to Illinois (Nov. 5) in their third and final cross-division game, before hosting back-to-back home games against Rutgers (Nov. 12) and Indiana (Nov. 19). Michigan State will conclude its season with a road trip to Penn State (Nov. 26).

The Big Ten Championship Game will be on Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Full Michigan State 2022 football schedule:

