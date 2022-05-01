Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri selected in 7th round of NFL Draft

He'll be joining a fellow Spartan along the offensive line in the NFC West

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri became the fourth Spartan selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when he was taken No. 261 overall in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams.

He was the second-to-last selection in this year's draft. The four draft selections are the most for Michigan State in one draft since five players were selected in 2016.

Arcuri started all 13 games for the Spartans and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the conference's media after returning for a sixth year at Michigan State, due to the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver.

He was part of a Michigan State offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, and helped tailback Kenneth Walker III win the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back.

In Los Angeles, Arcuri will join former MSU star Brian Allen, who was the last Spartan offensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft. Allen was selected in the fourth round by the Rams. He started all but one game for L.A. in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021.

Arcuri played in 40 games over his six-year career in East Lansing, including 25 stars. In 2021, the senior started the first eight games at right tackle and the final five games at left tackle.

Earning Academic All-Big Ten for the fifth time this year, Arcuri is one of just five Spartans to ever earn that distinction on five separate occasions.