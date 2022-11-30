Several Spartans earn defensive, special teams All-Big Ten honors

The Big Ten announced its All-Conference selections for defense and special teams on Tuesday, following the conclusion of the 2022 football regular season.

Michigan State had several players who were recognized, led by specialist Bryce Baringer, who was named the Eddleman-Field Punter of the Year for the Big Ten. Baringer was also named first team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches, and second team All-Big Ten by the conference's media voters.

This season, Baringer attempted 50 punts and averaged 49 yards per punt. The seniors longest punt went for 72 yards, and he had 24 punts that exceeded 50 yards. Baringer also downed 22 punts inside the opponents 20 yard line.

Also on Tuesday, Baringer was named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation's top punter.

Michigan State was also represented by linebacker Cal Haladay, who was unanimously selected second team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches and media.

Haladay led the Spartans with 120 tackles , including 11 tackles for loss. He added 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Michigan State also had several defensive players earn honorable mention All-Big Ten, including defensive tackle Jacob Slade (Unanimous), defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (Unanimous) and safety Xavier Henderson (Media).

Slade battled through injuries this season, which limited him to just eight games played in 2022. In those eight games, the senior tallied 20 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. He added a half-sack and a blocked kick.

Barrow had 40 tackles on the season, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks. The redshirt sophomore added a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries as well.

Henderson, who was the vocal leader of Michigan State's defense, was limited to just seven games after suffering a leg injury in the Spartans' season-opener against Western Michigan. He finished the season with 38 tackles, with three tackles for loss. He also had two fumbles recoveries and a pass-breakup this season.

In addition to Baringer, another Spartan who was recognized on special teams was kick/punt returner Jayden Reed. The senior was the third team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's media, and earned an honorable mention nod from the coaches.

Reed returned 13 punts for Michigan State this season, averaging 8.8 yards per return with a long of 19. The senior had two punt return touchdowns called back this season due to penalties, however. Reed returned just one kickoff for 20 yards in 2022.