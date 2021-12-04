Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Recruiting boom coming for Tucker, Michigan State?

    In the short podcast above, Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter and contributor Chuck Grenier discuss MSU's bowl projection and recruiting prowess
    Mel Tucker came to Michigan State with the reputation of a strong recruiter, and after a 10-2 season in Year 2, the head coach has East Lansing looking like a desirable destination for future recruits. With the Spartans' bowl game still to come, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Chuck Grenier discuss possible bowl destinations and opponents, as well as the impact this season will have on Tucker's future recruiting efforts.

