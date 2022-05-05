Fair or Foul? Michigan State Reveals Peach Bowl Rings, Which Include MSU-UM Score

The Spartans celebrate their 11-2 mark in 2021, which ended with a New Year's Six bowl victory

The in-state rivalry between the schools in East Lansing and Ann Arbor never sleeps.

On Thursday, Michigan State football revealed its new championship rings, commemorating the Spartans' 31-21 victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

One side of the ring features both schools logos, the score of the game and the Peach Bowl logo above Michigan State's final record of 11-2. But it was the other side of the rings which caused something of a stir.

Under the words, 'Keep Chopping' and on top of a symbol of an ax, it reads: "MSU 37, UM 33". Needless to say, that nod to the Spartans' victory over the Wolverines on Oct. 30, 2021 has not gone unnoticed.

Obviously, the folks that make up 'Michigan Twitter' lost their collective minds. That's to be expected. Here's some examples:

Then came the rebuttals...

Some neutral parties chimed in as well...

However, there are some differing opinions even among Spartan fans about having the MSU-UM score on the side of a ring commemorating a bowl victory.

Some disagree with the decision:

Others enjoy it:

Rivalry banter like this is what helps get us through the long offseason, and it's clear that both sides are anxious to renew the annual tradition on Oct. 29, 2021 in Ann Arbor.

In the meantime, Mel Tucker is going to work on bringing in the next generation of Spartan Dawgs.