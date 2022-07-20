Michigan State tailback Jarek Broussard named to 2022 Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist

Michigan State has a big hole to fill on its roster after the departure of 2021 Doak Walker Award-winning tailback Kenneth Walker III.

Luckily, the Spartans added a pair of running backs via the transfer portal this offseason, including one guy who was included on the 2022 Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist.

Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard, who committed to Mel Tucker and Michigan State back in January, is one of just over 60 returning tailbacks to make the watchlist for the most prestigious running back award in college football.

Broussard is one of ten Big Ten tailbacks to be included on the Doak Walker watchlist, joining Braelon Allen (Wisconsin), Chase Brown (Illinois), Blake Corum (Michigan), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota), Keyvone Lee (Penn State), Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) and Shaun Shivers (Indiana).

In two seasons in Colorado, Broussard had 1,556 rushing yards on 298 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. He had seven touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

No school has ever had Doak Walker Award winners in back-to-back seasons.