Skip to main content

Michigan State tailback Jarek Broussard named to 2022 Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist

The Colorado transfer could be a star in East Lansing...

Michigan State has a big hole to fill on its roster after the departure of 2021 Doak Walker Award-winning tailback Kenneth Walker III.

Luckily, the Spartans added a pair of running backs via the transfer portal this offseason, including one guy who was included on the 2022 Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist.

Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard, who committed to Mel Tucker and Michigan State back in January, is one of just over 60 returning tailbacks to make the watchlist for the most prestigious running back award in college football.

Broussard is one of ten Big Ten tailbacks to be included on the Doak Walker watchlist, joining Braelon Allen (Wisconsin), Chase Brown (Illinois), Blake Corum (Michigan), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota), Keyvone Lee (Penn State), Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) and Shaun Shivers (Indiana).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In two seasons in Colorado, Broussard had 1,556 rushing yards on 298 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. He had seven touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

No school has ever had Doak Walker Award winners in back-to-back seasons.

Jarek BroussardKenneth Walker IIIMichigan State Spartans

USATSI_17433243_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne named to 2022 Davey O'Brien Award preseason watchlist

By Matthew Lounsberry23 hours ago
USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Sending Three Players To Big Ten Media Day

By Matthew LounsberryJul 18, 2022
USATSI_17433182_168388427_lowres
Football

Two Spartans Named To Preseason Watchlist For The Maxwell Award

By Matthew LounsberryJul 18, 2022
USATSI_5717568_168388427_lowres
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State looks to land 2023 priority target at position of need

By Matthew LounsberryJul 15, 2022
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State the favorite to land four-star D-line prospect out of Detroit

By Matthew LounsberryJul 13, 2022
michigan state spartans sparty mascot
Football

Michigan State Four-Star DL Target Commits To Rival Wolverines

By Matthew LounsberryJul 13, 2022
USATSI_17058307_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker: 'There's no reason to be friends' with U-M's Jim Harbaugh

By Matthew LounsberryJul 12, 2022
USATSI_14244287_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Mel Tucker named to 2022 Dodd Trophy preseason watchlist

By Matthew LounsberryJul 12, 2022