Every Michigan State Player Appearing On A College Football Award Watchlist

Michigan State football is just three weeks away, and the Spartans are well-represented on several watchlists for various college football awards in 2022.

Leading the way for the Spartans is fifth-senior safety Xavier Henderson, who made four seperate watchlists. Henderson was included on watchlists for two "Defensive Player of the Year" awards, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award. He was also listed on the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist, given to the nation's top defensive back.

Finally, Henderson is on the watchlist for the Lott Impact Trophy, which is given to the defensive player who best embodies the characterists of Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Up next is redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne, who was listed on watchlists for two "Player of the Year" awards: the Walter Camp Award and the Maxwell Award. Thorne is also on the watchlist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's top quarterback.

Thorne's favorite receiving target, fifth-year senior WR Jayden Reed, also made three watchlists, including the Maxwell Award. Reed is also included on watchlists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top pass-catcher, and the Paul Hornburg Award, given annually to the nation's most versatile player.

Moving back to the defensive side of the football, MSU fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade is expected to have a strong year in the middle of the Spartan defense as well. Slade was listed on the watchlists for two awards given annually to the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in the country: the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award.

Back on the offensive side of the ball, Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard was listed on the Doak Walker Award watchlist, given annually to the nation's top tailback. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III won this award a year ago.

Finally, redshirt junior wide recevier Tre Mosley was included on the watchlist for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to the college football player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."

Michigan State has made it clear this offseason that the program's goal is to compete for championships. That is more important than any of these individual awards, but it's still nice to see the Spartans so well-represented among the watchlists for these prestigious honors.