Michigan State bids farewell to Kenneth Walker III with highlight video

Michigan State celebrated the impact Kenneth Walker III made in his lone season in East Lansing by releasing a farewell video

First team All-Big Ten. First team All-American. Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Maxwell Award finalist. Doak Walker Award winner. Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Kenneth Walker III's list of accomplishments this season is remarkable, and the impact he made in his lone season at Michigan State ranks him amongst the best to ever don the Green and White.

On Friday, Michigan State released a farewell video to celebrate Walker's special season.