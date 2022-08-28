Skip to main content

Former Spartan Dazzles In Week 0 Performance

Always good to see former players find success

We still have to wait a few more days before Michigan State football takes the field for the first time in 2022, but one former Spartan got his year started early during 'Week 0' of the college football season.

Former MSU wide receiver Ricky White, who transferred to UNLV in January this year, put on a dazzling performance in his debut with the Rebels. The former Spartan hauled in eight receptions for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns in UNLV's 52-21 win over FCS opponent Idaho State.

White averaged 22.8 yards per reception, and is the current FBS leader in yards per game after Saturday's partial slate of games. While its easy to point out the level of competition that UNLV was facing, it's always good to see former Spartans find success at their new homes.

White is best remembered in a Spartan uniform for his terrific game against Michigan during the 2020 season. Playing as a true freshman against the Wolverines, White collected eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown as Michigan State went on to upset Michigan, 27-24, in Ann Arbor.

White sat out the entire 2021 season in East Lansing before ultimately transferring to UNLV early in 2022.

Video replays of White's two touchdown catches on Saturday can be viewed below:

