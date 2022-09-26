Michigan State football picks up commitment from four-star 2024 cornerback

Michigan State landed its second commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle when four-star Westland Hialeah (Fla.) prep cornerback Jamari Howard gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans.

Howard is ranked No. 171 nationally and the No. 16 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The high school junior is also ranked No. 32 in the state of Florida in the Class of 2024.

Howard visited East Lansing back on Sept. 10 and was at Spartan Stadium when Michigan State smashed Akron, 52-0, in front of a packed home crowd. A Top 200 recruit, Howard was a highly-coveted prospect. He chose MSU over offers from Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, UCF and others.

Michigan State now has two four-stars committed in the Class of 2024. Howard joins four-star River Rouge (Mich.) wide receiver Nick Marsh, who is ranked No. 85 nationally — the second-highest rated prospect that head coach Mel Tucker has landed during his tenure in East Lansing.

While he won't be on campus for at least another year and a half, Howard is an important commitment at a position of need for the Spartans. Michigan State's struggles to defend against the pass are well-documented, and Tucker needs to land better talent at the back of of his defense to help shore up those issues.

With Howard's commitment, Michigan State's 2024 class is now ranked No. 17 in the country by 247Sports.

The Spartans currently have 14 commitments in its 2023 class, which is ranked No. 22 in the nation. Ten of those commits are classified as four-star prospects, including cornerback Chance Rucker. Three-star corner Eddie Pleasant III is also in MSU's Class of 2023.

Michigan State Verbal Commitments, Class of 2024