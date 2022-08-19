Skip to main content

QB Katin Houser: Jayden Reed "in and out with injuries" during fall camp

MSU's freshman quarterback spilled the beans a bit here...

Michigan State true freshman quarterback Katin Houser had his first media availability as a Spartan on Thursday, but it may be a while before we hear from the youngster at the podium again.

During the Q&A with local press, Houser let slip that senior wide receiver Jayden Reed has been working through some injuries during fall camp and implied the receiver missed some practice time.

The Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari tweeted Houser's quote yesterday:

Reed is Michigan State's most experienced wide receiver and also was the Spartans' primary punt and kick returner a season ago, earning All-Big Ten honors on special teams.

Houser's quote is admittedly vague, so it's unclear what type of injuries Reed has been dealing with in August, but the fact that he's back to practice is a good sign. If Reed is fully healthy than this comment from the freshman quarterback isn't that big of a deal, but it will certainly lead to more questions as the Spartans continue into fall camp.

Reed's importance to Michigan State's offense and defense can't be overstated, so I wouldn't be surprised if head coach Mel Tucker is asked about his true freshman's comment during his media availability on Monday.

Michigan State will begin its regular season in two weeks time when the Spartans host Western Michigan on Sept. 2 in East Lansing.

