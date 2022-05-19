Looking Ahead: Michigan State Football's Non-Conference Schedules Through 2032

The Spartans have scheduled at least one Power 5 nonconference opponent through 2027

Michigan State football has a strong history of challenging itself with at least one tough nonconference opponent per season, and that tradition will continue for the forseeable future.

The Spartans' non-conference slates are set through the 2026 season, and MSU has also set up a handful of home-and-home series that run through 2032.

This coming season, Michigan State will open with back-to-back home games against Mid-American Conference opponents in Western Michigan (Sept. 2) and Akron (Sept. 10). The Spartans then hit the road for a trip out west to Washington (Sept. 17).

That will be Michigan State's first meeting with the Huskies since 1997, when Washington defeated MSU, 51-23, in the Aloha Bowl. Michigan State is 1-2 all-time against the Huskies.

The Spartans will benefit from an all-home non-conference slate in 2023, when they host Central Michigan (Sept. 2) and Richmond (Sept. 9) ahead of the back-half of the home-and-home against Washington (Sept. 16).

In 2024, Michigan State will host Florida Atlantic (Aug. 31) and Louisiana (Sept. 14), before travelling to Boston College on Sept. 21. That will be the first matchup between the Spartans and the Eagles since 2007, when Boston College defeated MSU, 24-21, in the Champs Sports Bowl. The Eagles hold a 4-1-1 record all-time over the Spartans.

Michigan State will open its 2025 season at home against Western Michigan (Aug. 30) and Youngstown State (Sept. 6), before Boston College comes to East Lansing on Sept. 20 to conclude the home-and-home.

In 2026, the Spartans will renew a classic rivalry for the first time since 2017. After opening the season with home games against Toledo (Sept. 5) and Eastern Michigan (Sept. 12), Michigan State will travel to Notre Dame on a date to be announced later.

The Spartans and Fighting Irish have gone to battle on 77 previous occasions, dating back to 1897. Notre Dame holds a 47-1-29 advantage in the series all-time, and the Fighting Irish won the latest battle between the two schools in 2017, 38-18.

Michigan State's non-conference slates from that point forward are yet to be completed, but Notre Dame will complete the home-and-home with the Spartans by coming to East Lansing in 2027. MSU will also host Central Michigan on Sept. 11, 2027.

Michigan State has not yet scheduled any non-conference games in 2028, but will being a home-and-home against Oregon on Sept. 8, 2029 when they host the Ducks.

Michigan State and Oregon last clashed in the 2018 RedBox Bowl — a game Spartan fans, and college football fans in general, would love to forget — with the Ducks prevailing in a 7-6 snooze-fest. MSU is 3-4 all-time against Oregon.

The Spartans will host Central Michigan (Aug. 31) to open the 2030 season, before travelling to Eugene on Sept. 7 to conclude the home-and-home with Oregon.

Finally, with no non-conference games yet scheduled for 2031, Michigan State is scheduled to travel to BYU in 2032. That will be the Spartans' first-ever trip to Provo. Michigan State and BYU have met on the gridiron only once in their histories, a 31-14 victory for the Cougars in East Lansing in 2016.

So, there it is: Every future scheduled non-conference opponent for Michigan State through 2032. Which matchup are you most intrigued by?

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI