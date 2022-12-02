Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Michigan State senior safety Kendell Brooks has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after two seasons with the Spartans.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to have the opportunity to play this game," Brooks wrote in a statement. "It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level of collegiate football. I want to thank Michigan State for blessing me with the opportunity to wear green and white proudly."

"Thank you to my family and everyone who has supported me along this journey. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to new limits. I wish you all the best of luck in life. With that said, I would ike to announce that I will be pursuing my professional career and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Go Green!"

After beginning his collegiate career at Div. II North Greenville, Brooks transferred to Michigan State ahead of the 2021 season and played in all 13 games for MSU, primarily on special teams.

After fellow safety Xavier Henderson was injured in the Spartans' 2022 season-opener against Western Michigan, Brooks was thrust into a starting spot, where he thrived. The senior recorded the second-most tackles for Michigan State this season with 100 total stops, including 3.5 tackles for loss.

Brooks was forced three fumbles and had three pass breakups for MSU this season.

With Brooks and likely Henderson set to pursue professional careers, Michigan State will need to replace both of its starting safeties in the 2023 season. Fortunately for the Spartans, true freshmen Malik Spencer, Jaden Mangham and Dillon Tatum each got valuable experience at safety during their first seasons in East Lansing.