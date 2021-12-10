Skip to main content
    Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III wins the Doak Walker Award

    It's official: Junior tailback Kenneth Walker III is the best running back in the nation after winning the Doak Walker Award
    Author:

    Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III has won the 2021 Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's best running back. Walker III is the first Spartan to win the award in its 32-year history.

    "It means a lot," Walker said on ESPN's live broadcast of the College Football Awards show. "I've got to start off by giving thanks to God and my family. They've been here since I was younger, and it means so much to me. I've got to thank my coaches, the coaching staff -- and playing with my brothers, it meant so much."

    Walker III beat out Missouri's Tyler Baddie and Iowa State's Breece Hall for the award after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns on 263 carries.

    The biggest recruiting win Spartan head coach Mel Tucker has had so far in his tenure at Michigan State was convincing Walker to come to East Lansing. The tailback had spent the first two seasons of his college eligibility at Wake Forest.

    "It was rough at first, not knowing what to expect," Walker said. "But when I got here for spring and got acclimated with everybody, and got to know everybody, it made it a lot easier."

    Walker III was sensational for the Spartans this season, the best player on what ended up being a 10-win team in East Lansing. ESPN's David Pollack estimated that the tailback added 2 or 3 wins to Michigan State's total this season, due to his explosiveness and tenacity of out the Spartan backfield.

    "Every game pretty much shows who we are. Everybody fights hard every game, and I just love being on this team and being with my brothers," he said.

    Walker, who is also a finalist for the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awar is expected to play in the Peach Bowl for No. 10 Michigan State against No. 12 Pittsburgh.

    Football

