Michigan State starting linebacker enters transfer portal

Michigan State linebacker Quavaris Crouch, who started nine games for the Spartans in 2021, has entered the transfer portal.

Crouch, who played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to East Lansing, spent just one season at Michigan State before re-entering the portal.

The to-be senior played in 10 games for the Spartans, starting the first nine before an injury limited Crouch in the Ohio State game in Week 11, as well as causing him to miss games against Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Despite missing three games, Crouch was the fifth-leading tackler for Michigan State in 2021, tallying 75 tackles on the season and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Crouch's 7.5 tackles per games ranked 10th in the conference.

He also had two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries in 672 total snaps for the Spartans.

This move continues the roster turnover that Michigan State has experienced at the linebacker position this offseason, which saw the additions of Jacoby Windmon from UNLV and Aaron Brule from Mississippi State, as well as safety Darius Snow also taking reps at linebacker this spring.

In addition to those names, Michigan State returns starting linebacker Cal Haladay, who earned Freshman All-American honors during his first season in East Lansing in 2021.

Having all of these capable players at linebacker is a good problem to have, but it's also clear that the crowded room has caused some friction this offseason.

Before spring practice began, linebacker Ben VanSumeren entered his name into the transfer portal, but the fifth-year senior would later withdraw from the portal after the conclusion of spring practice. VanSumeren took first team snaps for the Spartans during their open practice on April 16 at Spartan Stadium.

Before VanSumeren's flirtation with the transfer portal, freshman linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote also dipped his toes in the portal in mid-January before withdrawing his name two weeks later. He was Michigan State's highest-rated prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Crouch did not participate in spring practice, which led to speculation that a move such as this was possible. Although it's disappointing to see a player of Crouch's caliber walk out of the door, having too much talent at one position is a good problem for the Spartans to have.

Because Crouch was immediately eligible to play for Michigan State after transferring from Tennessee last offseason, he will need to petition the NCAA to be immediately eligible again, if he does indeed follow through with his transfer. Should the NCAA deny that petition, Crouch would have to sit out for a season wherever he ends up.