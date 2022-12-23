Mel Tucker: "I haven't planned to make any changes" to Michigan State coaching staff

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the Spartans new additions to their roster on National Signing Day.

While the majority of that time was spent detailing the new crop of Spartans, Tucker was also asked about his coaching staff, which has come under scrutiny following a 5-7 season for Michigan State in 2022.

While a large faction of MSU's fanbases has expected changes to Tucker's staff this offseason, it sounds like they'll have to wait a little bit longer.

"I haven't planned to make any changes," Tucker said. “There's always opportunities for guys. I never wanna try to hold anyone back if they have an opportunity where they can better themselves, but I don't plan to make any changes at this time.”

Before Michigan State fans rush to their keyboards to spout their anger and disappointment over this statement by the head coach, there are a few things to consider here.

The Spartans had just wrapped up its 2023 class when Tucker was asked about potential changes to his coaching staff. While these high school prospects had signed their letters of intent, it's not all that uncommon for players to request releases from their LOI if their position coaches take new jobs post-signing day.

Michigan State was the beneficiary of that just last year, when four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard requested a release from his LOI from Washington after his position coach left for a new job. Bernard eventually signed with the Spartans, spent one season in East Lansing and then transferred to Washington.

The point is this — just because Tucker said "I haven't planned on any changes" does not mean that changes are not coming.

With that being said, my gut feeling is that both offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton will be back for the Spartans in 2023. Likewise, defensive line coach Marco Coleman, pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic aren't going anywhere, unless they are poached by opposing programs.

That leaves special teams coordinator Ross Els, secondary coach Harlon Barnett, tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and running backs coach Effrem Reed.

In my opinion, the most likely coach to be replaced from that group would be Els, whose special teams units really struggled outside of the punting duties provided by consensus All-American Bryce Baringer.

Tucker coached the Spartans' cornerbacks this season, with mixed results. It's tough for a head coach to balance the responsibility of running an entire organizations with also coaching an individual position. I wouldn't be surprised to see Tucker coaching the corners once again in 2023, but its also possible that some reshuffling to the staff goes on to give Barnett more full-time help with the secondary.

With three months until the start of spring practice, there's still time for coaching changes to occur, but it doesn't sound like anything imminent is likely.