Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan

Video has surfaced of Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker taking a backhanded swing at an idiotic Wolverine fan who appeared to touch the top of Tucker's head as the coach exited the playing field.

While the Snapchat video reads, "Mel tucker swinging at a kid", the video clearly shows a heavy-set, white-haired man in a blue hat reaching down into the tunnel and touching Tucker.

This video surfaced on Twitter after previous footage showed that a fight had occurred between several Michigan State players and a Wolverine player.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said the incident in the tunnel at the Big House was "completely unacceptable".

What is also unacceptable is fans reaching down and touching coaches and players as they are leaving the playing field. It's one thing to reach out for a high-five, and leave it up to players or coaches own discretion to respond, but this fan clearly when well beyond that.

The conduct that occurred after the game in Ann Arbor, by multiple parties, was sickening. College football is filled with passionate rivalries that have been played for over 100 years, and the vast majority of those games have been played and concluded without the types of incidents we've witnessed following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor.

There is no absolutely no excuse for this type of behavior, and everyone involved needs to be better.

As far as this fan who touched Tucker, hopefully he is found out so that he can be banned from all future events at Michigan Stadium.