Michigan State football loses defensive lineman to transfer portal

The offseason is here for Michigan State football, and roster turnover is already underway as the Spartans look to flush a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022.

Late Saturday night, MSU defensive lineman Michael Fletcher entered his name into the transfer portal. A redshirt junior, Fletcher struggled to work his way into the rotation along the D-line during his four years in East Lansing.

For his career, Fletcher tallied 31 tackles, including four tackles for loss and three sacks. He added two pass breakups and a blocked kick.

Fletcher appeared in eight games for the Spartans this season, totaling 13 tackles.

Due to suspension and injury, Michigan State finished the 2022 season extremely thin along the defensive line. One of the top priorities for head coach Mel Tucker this offseason has to be rebuilding and strengthening the Spartans along both sides of the line of scrimmage.