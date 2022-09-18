Skip to main content

Spartans fall out of AP Poll Top 25 after double-digit loss to Washington

Michigan State no longer ranked in the Associated Press poll following 39-28 loss at Washington...

Michigan State football has fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Week 3 of last season (Sept. 18, 2021) after the Spartans were beaten soundly, 39-28, by Washington this past weekend.

The Spartans are the top team among "Others receiving votes", essentially making them the No. 26 team in the country heading into Week 4 of the 2022 campaign.

The top seven spots in the AP Poll remained unchanged this week, led by No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan, followed by No. 5 Clemson, No. Oklahoma and No. 7 USC.

No. 8 Kentucky swapped places with No. 9 Oklahoma State this week, while No. 10 Arkansas held its spot to round out the Top 10.

The Big Ten Conference is down to just three teams ranked by the Associated Press with Michigan State's exit. Joining the Buckeyes and Wolverines is No. 14 Penn State who climbed eight spots after a dominant, 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joining the Spartans among "Others receiving votes" are Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers come in at No. 33, while the Badgers are the last team receiving votes at No. 37 in the poll.

Biggest Risers

No. 15 Oregon was the biggest risers this week in the AP Poll, climbing 10 spots after a 41-20 win over BYU in Eugene. Penn State's eight-spot jump was the second-largest of the week, while No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 North Carolina State and No. 16 Ole Miss each jumped four spots this week.

No. 18 Washington entered the AP Poll for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season.

Biggest Fallers

Unfortunately, Michigan State's 15-spot plummet was the largest drop of any program in this week's AP Poll. No. 25 Miami fell 12 spots following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M this weekend. No. 19 BYU fell seven spots following its loss to Oregon.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.

Michigan State SpartansMichigan WolverinesOhio State BuckeyesPenn State Nittany Lions

USATSI_19069750_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State tumbles in Coaches Poll following loss at Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19068386_168388427_lowres
Football

Three Up, Three Down: Michigan State's late rally falls short vs. Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19067210_168388427_lowres
Football

First Half Analysis: Michigan State bloodied and battered after brutal 30 minutes

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19021756_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
GruffSparty
Football

Staff Predictions: No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19024520_168388427_lowres
Football

It's Time For Payton Thorne To Prove Himself...Again

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_17106103_168388427_lowres
Football

LOOK: Michigan State Reveals Road Uniforms To Be Worn At Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19022400_168388427_lowres
Football

Know Your Opponent: Scouting the Washington Huskies

By Aedan Mulcrone