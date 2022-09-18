Spartans fall out of AP Poll Top 25 after double-digit loss to Washington

Michigan State football has fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Week 3 of last season (Sept. 18, 2021) after the Spartans were beaten soundly, 39-28, by Washington this past weekend.

The Spartans are the top team among "Others receiving votes", essentially making them the No. 26 team in the country heading into Week 4 of the 2022 campaign.

The top seven spots in the AP Poll remained unchanged this week, led by No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan, followed by No. 5 Clemson, No. Oklahoma and No. 7 USC.

No. 8 Kentucky swapped places with No. 9 Oklahoma State this week, while No. 10 Arkansas held its spot to round out the Top 10.

The Big Ten Conference is down to just three teams ranked by the Associated Press with Michigan State's exit. Joining the Buckeyes and Wolverines is No. 14 Penn State who climbed eight spots after a dominant, 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.

Joining the Spartans among "Others receiving votes" are Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers come in at No. 33, while the Badgers are the last team receiving votes at No. 37 in the poll.

Biggest Risers

No. 15 Oregon was the biggest risers this week in the AP Poll, climbing 10 spots after a 41-20 win over BYU in Eugene. Penn State's eight-spot jump was the second-largest of the week, while No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 North Carolina State and No. 16 Ole Miss each jumped four spots this week.

No. 18 Washington entered the AP Poll for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season.

Biggest Fallers

Unfortunately, Michigan State's 15-spot plummet was the largest drop of any program in this week's AP Poll. No. 25 Miami fell 12 spots following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M this weekend. No. 19 BYU fell seven spots following its loss to Oregon.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.