Michigan State opens as a huge home underdog vs. Ohio State

The Spartans are reeling, and have one of the best teams in the country coming to East Lansing in Week 6...

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, things only get more difficult this week for Michigan State, who will welcome the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to East Lansing in Week 6.

The Spartans opened as a 23-point underdog when opening lines were revealed on Sunday afternoon. The over-under point total opened as 61.5 points.

Not only has Michigan State lost three games in a row, the Spartans have failed to cover the spread in each game. MSU covered the spread twice as a big favorite against Western Michigan and Akron, but did not cover against Washington (-3.5), Minnesota (-4) or Maryland (-7.5) to drop them to 2-3 against the spread in 2022.

The Spartans were one of the best teams in the country ATS in 2021, finishing the season with a 9-3-1 mark.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is 2-2-1 ATS so far in 2022. The Buckeyes failed to cover in their first two games of their season against Notre Dame and Arkansas State, but covered their next two against Toledo and Wisconsin. Ohio State's 39-point victory over Rutgers this past weekend was a 'push'.

Other Notable Opening Lines

  • Maryland is a three-point home favorite against Purdue
  • No. 4 Michigan is a 21-point favorite at Indiana
  • No. 19 Kansas, ranked for the first time since 2009, is a five-point home underdog to No. 17 TCU
  • No. 11 Utah is a three-point road favorite at No. 18 UCLA
  • No. 8 Tennessee is a four-point road favorite at No. 25 LSU
  • Texas is a five-point favorite over Oklahoma in the annual Red River Showdown rivalry game
  • No. 16 BYU is a three-point underdog against unranked Notre Dame, which will be played at a neutral site
