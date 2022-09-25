Skip to main content

Michigan State opens as single-digit underdog at Maryland in Week 5

The Spartans go back on the road following back-to-back losses...

Michigan State football is reeling after back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. The Spartans (0-1 Big Ten) have dropped to 2-2 on the season, and have a tough Big Ten slate still to play.

That tough schedule includes Michigan State's Week 5 opponent, Maryland (3-1, 0-1), who is the early favorite in next weekend's game at College Park. The Spartans opened as a four-point underdog to the Terrapins.

The over-under total opened at 62.5 points.

Michigan State was very good against the spread in 2021, finishing the season with a 9-3-1 mark, but that hasn't carried over to 2022. The Spartans are 2-2 ATS so far this season, covering big margins as a favorite against Western Michigan and Akron, but failing to cover as an underdog to the Huskies (-3.5) or the Golden Gophers (-4).

Maryland is 3-1 ATS so far this season. The Terrapins failed to cover a 24-point spread in Week 1 vs. Buffalo, but have covered in each of the last three week. Maryland was a 28-point favorite vs. Charlotte (won by 35), a three-point favorite vs. SMU (won by seven) and a 17-point underdog at Michigan (lost by seven).

Other Notable Week 5 Opening Lines

  • No. 15 Washington is a one-point favorite at UCLA
  • Wisconsin is a nine-point home favorite over Illinois
  • No. 11 Penn State is a 22-point favorite at home vs. Northwestern
  • No. 22 Wake Forest is a four-point underdog at No. 23 Florida State
  • No. 5 Clemson is a six-point favorite at home vs. No. 10 NC State
  • No. 21 Minnesota is an eight-point home favorite vs. Purdue
  • No. 9 Oklahoma State is a one-point underdog at No. 16 Baylor
  • No. 7 Kentucky is a four-point underdog at No. 14 Ole Miss
  • No. 3 Ohio State is a 39-point favorite at home vs. Rutgers
  • No. 17 Texas A&M is a three-point underdog at Mississippi State
  • No. 4 Michigan is a nine-point favorite at Iowa
  • No. 2 Alabama is a 17-point favorite at No. 20 Arkansas
  • Indiana is a two-point underdog at Nebraska
