Michigan State football is reeling after back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. The Spartans (0-1 Big Ten) have dropped to 2-2 on the season, and have a tough Big Ten slate still to play.

That tough schedule includes Michigan State's Week 5 opponent, Maryland (3-1, 0-1), who is the early favorite in next weekend's game at College Park. The Spartans opened as a four-point underdog to the Terrapins.

The over-under total opened at 62.5 points.

Michigan State was very good against the spread in 2021, finishing the season with a 9-3-1 mark, but that hasn't carried over to 2022. The Spartans are 2-2 ATS so far this season, covering big margins as a favorite against Western Michigan and Akron, but failing to cover as an underdog to the Huskies (-3.5) or the Golden Gophers (-4).

Maryland is 3-1 ATS so far this season. The Terrapins failed to cover a 24-point spread in Week 1 vs. Buffalo, but have covered in each of the last three week. Maryland was a 28-point favorite vs. Charlotte (won by 35), a three-point favorite vs. SMU (won by seven) and a 17-point underdog at Michigan (lost by seven).

Other Notable Week 5 Opening Lines