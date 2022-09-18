Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Minnesota in Week 4 matchup

Following a 39-28 loss to Washington on Saturday, Michigan State enters Week 4 as just a one-point favorite at home against Minnesota (3-0) this coming weekend.

The Spartans (2-1) will play host to the Golden Gophers at Spartan Stadium in both program's Big Ten opener. The over-under total opened at 53.5 points.

Michigan State is 2-1 against the spread so far in 2022, covering as a big favorite against Western Michigan and Akron before failing to cover as a 3.5-point underdog against the Huskies in Week 3.

Minnesota is 3-0 ATS so far this season with wins over New Mexico State (38-0), Western Illinois (62-10) and Colorado (49-7).

Michigan State was one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago.

Other Notable Week 3 Opening Lines