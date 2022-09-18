Skip to main content

Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Minnesota in Week 4 matchup

The Spartans look to bounce back in their Big Ten opener...

Following a 39-28 loss to Washington on Saturday, Michigan State enters Week 4 as just a one-point favorite at home against Minnesota (3-0) this coming weekend.

The Spartans (2-1) will play host to the Golden Gophers at Spartan Stadium in both program's Big Ten opener. The over-under total opened at 53.5 points.

Michigan State is 2-1 against the spread so far in 2022, covering as a big favorite against Western Michigan and Akron before failing to cover as a 3.5-point underdog against the Huskies in Week 3.

Minnesota is 3-0 ATS so far this season with wins over New Mexico State (38-0), Western Illinois (62-10) and Colorado (49-7).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State was one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago.

Other Notable Week 3 Opening Lines

  • No. 4 Michigan opened as a 20-point favorite at home against Maryland in each teams' Big Ten opener.
  • No. 3 Ohio State opened as a 16-point favorite at home against Wisconsin in each team's Big Ten opener.
  • No. 5 Clemson is a seven-point road favorite at No. 21 Wake Forest.
  • No. 11 Tennessee opened as a 10-point favorite at home against No. 20 Florida.
  • No. 10 Arkansas is a two-point underdog on the road at No. 23 Texas A&M.
  • The opening line for Notre Dame at North Carolina is an even "pick em".
  • No. 17 Baylor opened as a two-point road favorite at Iowa State
Michigan State SpartansMinnesota Golden GophersWashington Huskies

USATSI_19070802_168388427_lowres
Football

Spartans fall out of AP Poll Top 25 after double-digit loss to Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19069750_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State tumbles in Coaches Poll following loss at Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19068386_168388427_lowres
Football

Three Up, Three Down: Michigan State's late rally falls short vs. Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19067210_168388427_lowres
Football

First Half Analysis: Michigan State bloodied and battered after brutal 30 minutes

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19021756_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
GruffSparty
Football

Staff Predictions: No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19024520_168388427_lowres
Football

It's Time For Payton Thorne To Prove Himself...Again

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_17106103_168388427_lowres
Football

LOOK: Michigan State Reveals Road Uniforms To Be Worn At Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry