Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Minnesota in Week 4 matchup
Following a 39-28 loss to Washington on Saturday, Michigan State enters Week 4 as just a one-point favorite at home against Minnesota (3-0) this coming weekend.
The Spartans (2-1) will play host to the Golden Gophers at Spartan Stadium in both program's Big Ten opener. The over-under total opened at 53.5 points.
Michigan State is 2-1 against the spread so far in 2022, covering as a big favorite against Western Michigan and Akron before failing to cover as a 3.5-point underdog against the Huskies in Week 3.
Minnesota is 3-0 ATS so far this season with wins over New Mexico State (38-0), Western Illinois (62-10) and Colorado (49-7).
Michigan State was one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago.
Other Notable Week 3 Opening Lines
- No. 4 Michigan opened as a 20-point favorite at home against Maryland in each teams' Big Ten opener.
- No. 3 Ohio State opened as a 16-point favorite at home against Wisconsin in each team's Big Ten opener.
- No. 5 Clemson is a seven-point road favorite at No. 21 Wake Forest.
- No. 11 Tennessee opened as a 10-point favorite at home against No. 20 Florida.
- No. 10 Arkansas is a two-point underdog on the road at No. 23 Texas A&M.
- The opening line for Notre Dame at North Carolina is an even "pick em".
- No. 17 Baylor opened as a two-point road favorite at Iowa State