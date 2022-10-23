Michigan State opens as multi-touchdown underdog to rival Wolverines

As expected, Michigan State has opened as a large underdog this week as it prepares to travel to Ann Arbor and battle in-state rival Michigan.

Oddsmakers have the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) as a 21-point favorite in the annual Battle for Paul Bunyan against the Spartans (3-4, 1-3).

This will be the second time under current head coach Mel Tucker that Michigan State will be a three-touchdown underdog heading to Ann Arbor. In 2020, Tucker's first year, the Wolverines were favored by 21.5 points and the Spartans pulled off a shocking (at the time) 27-24 upset victory.

Last season, Michigan was a four-point road favorite when the Wolverines and Spartans clashed in an undefeated, Top 10 matchup in East Lansing. Michigan State once again was the victor, coming back from 16 points down in the third quarter to beat their bitter rivals, 37-33.

The Spartans were 9-3-1 against the spread a year ago, but have not favored as well against the number this season. Michigan State is just 3-4 ATS in 2022, but the Spartans did get their first outright victory as an underdog last week when they beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in double overtime. The Badgers were favored by seven points.

While Michigan is ranked in the nation's Top 5, the Wolverines have not fared much better against the spread this season than the Spartans. Michigan is 4-3 ATS in 2022, covering against Colorado State, UConn, Iowa and Penn State, while failing to cover against Hawaii, Maryland and Indiana.

Michigan State has won 10 of the previous 14 matchups in this series, and Tucker made history last season when he became the first ever MSU football coach to beat Michigan twice in his first two meeting with the Wolverines. U-M's Jim Harbaugh in 3-4 in his career against the Spartans.

Other Notable Week 9 Opening Lines