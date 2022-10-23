Skip to main content

Michigan State opens as multi-touchdown underdog to rival Wolverines

Nobody has bee better at upsetting Michigan than the Spartans...

As expected, Michigan State has opened as a large underdog this week as it prepares to travel to Ann Arbor and battle in-state rival Michigan.

Oddsmakers have the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) as a 21-point favorite in the annual Battle for Paul Bunyan against the Spartans (3-4, 1-3).

This will be the second time under current head coach Mel Tucker that Michigan State will be a three-touchdown underdog heading to Ann Arbor. In 2020, Tucker's first year, the Wolverines were favored by 21.5 points and the Spartans pulled off a shocking (at the time) 27-24 upset victory.

Last season, Michigan was a four-point road favorite when the Wolverines and Spartans clashed in an undefeated, Top 10 matchup in East Lansing. Michigan State once again was the victor, coming back from 16 points down in the third quarter to beat their bitter rivals, 37-33.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spartans were 9-3-1 against the spread a year ago, but have not favored as well against the number this season. Michigan State is just 3-4 ATS in 2022, but the Spartans did get their first outright victory as an underdog last week when they beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in double overtime. The Badgers were favored by seven points.

While Michigan is ranked in the nation's Top 5, the Wolverines have not fared much better against the spread this season than the Spartans. Michigan is 4-3 ATS in 2022, covering against Colorado State, UConn, Iowa and Penn State, while failing to cover against Hawaii, Maryland and Indiana.

Michigan State has won 10 of the previous 14 matchups in this series, and Tucker made history last season when he became the first ever MSU football coach to beat Michigan twice in his first two meeting with the Wolverines. U-M's Jim Harbaugh in 3-4 in his career against the Spartans.

Other Notable Week 9 Opening Lines

  • No. 17 Illinois is a five-point road favorite at Nebraska
  • No. 3 Tennessee is an 11-point home favorite against No. 19 Kentucky
  • No. 7 TCU is only a seven-point road favorite at West Virginia
  • No. 2 Ohio State is a 15-point road favorite at No. 13 Penn State
  • No. 10 Wake Forest is only a five-point road favorite at Louisville
  • No. 16 Syracuse is only a two-point home favorite vs. Notre Dame
  • No. 9 Oklahoma State is a two-point road favorite at No. 22 Kansas State
  • No. 15 Ole Miss is a three-point road favorite at Texas A&M
  • No. 1 Georgia is a 21-point favorite over Florida in their annual rivalry game, known as the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party".
Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19240122_168388427_lowres (1)
Football

Mel Tucker, Michigan State can salvage disappointing 2022 season by beating rival Wolverines

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19241357_168388427_lowres
Football

Two Spartans earn national recognition after stellar performances vs. Wisconsin

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19241913_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State finally unleashes offensive weaponry vs. Wisconsin

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19122972_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State men's basketball unranked, receiving votes in AP's preseason Top 25 poll

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19108661_168388427_lowres
Football

Jacoby Windmon Sets Another Michigan State Record

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_17074940_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan, Michigan State will meet "under the lights" in Ann Arbor

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19241356_168388427_lowres
Football

When MSU needed a game-winning play, of course Payton Thorne found Jayden Reed for '6'

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19240372_168388427_lowres
Football

Three Up, Three Down: Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double OT

By Matthew Lounsberry