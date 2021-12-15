National Signing Day: The latest updates and new signees for Michigan State football

It's National Signing Day, and Spartan Nation is ready to welcome the newest high school signees to Michigan State University! Go Green!

Wake up Spartan Nation! It's National Signing Day!

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans are poised for a big day, as high school recruits can finally put pen to paper and sign their letters of intent to their university of choice.

Michigan State currently has 20 verbal commitments, and Tucker expects the Spartan staff will close the deal with most, if not all, of these players today. In addition, there are still several key recruiting battles taking place throughout the day that Michigan State is involved in.

As the latest news and signings unfold, Spartan Nation will be keeping fans and readers informed throughout the day with the full list of signees below.

Class of 2022 signees:

9:42 a.m. – 3-star K Jack Stone; Highland Park High School; Dallas, Texas Rankings: No. 1825 nationally, No. 7 Kicker, No. 242 in state of Texas

Whoever replaces Matt Coughlin as the next kicker at Michigan State University will have big shoes to fill, as Coughlin has the most made field goals in Spartan history. The senior’s replacement could be Jack Stone, who signed his letter of intent to attend Michigan State this morning. Stone is listed as one of the Top 10 kickers of the 2022 recruiting class, and with the struggles the Spartans had in the kicking game this season, as Coughlin struggled with injury, it’s definitely within the realm of possibility that Tucker turns to the true freshman as his guy for field goals and extra points in 2022. Specialists like Stone don’t get a lot of attention – unless their kicking poorly – but having someone reliable to get the team 3 points when called upon is vital. Tucker and the Spartans have high hopes that Stone will soon fill that role.

9:31 a.m. – 3-star OT Braden Miller; Eaglecrest High School; Aurora, Colo. Rankings: No. 967 nationally, No. 83 Offensive Tackle, No. 5 in state of Colorado

Following a visit to East Lansing back in June, offensive tackle prospect Braden Miller committed to the Spartans just a week later, and now, he’s officially signed with Michigan State. The product of Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colo. had an impressive offer sheet, which included the likes of Michigan, Miami (FL) and Stanford, among others. Ultimately, it was Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic who made the biggest impression on Miller. At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Miller has the height and frame to develop into a starting offensive tackle at the next level. He’ll have to add good weight and muscle mass, but that’s common for high school offensive lineman.

9:19 a.m. – 3-star S Malik Spencer; Buford High School; Buford, Ga. Rankings: No. 611 nationally, No. 53 Safety, No. 61 in state of Georgia

The first defensive commit in the 2022 class, Spencer gave his verbal to Mel Tucker and the Spartans way back in March. Nine months later, the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder has put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to Michigan State. Recently departed cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman was Spencer’s primary recruiter, but secondary coach Harlon Barnett was able to secure Spencer’s commitment once Tillman left East Lansing for Georgia Tech. Spencer had an offer sheet that included the likes of USC, Miami, Auburn, Michigan and several other Power 5 schools. The state of Georgia is brimming with talent, and Tucker has made recruiting the state a priority for the Spartans. Spencer played some linebacker in high school as well, and it’s possible he could be in for a position change once he arrives in East Lansing.

9:06 a.m. – 3-star IOL Kristian Phillips; Salem High School; Conyers, Ga. Rankings: No. 1029 nationally, No. 53 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 100 in state of Georgia

The man that got the whole class started – Kristian Phillips was the Spartans’ first commitment in the 2022 class, and he held true to that commitment all the way up through signing day. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Phillips is a massive prospect who projects as an interior offensive lineman for O-line coach Chris Kapilovic. The Salem High School prospect held offers from Clemson and Arizona State, among others. Mel Tucker continues to hold a strong appeal in the state of Georgia, and although Phillips ranking numbers won’t ‘wow’ anybody, he could be a hidden gem for the Spartans.

8:55 am – 3-star EDGE Chase Carter; Minnehaha Academy; Minneapolis Rankings: No. 923 nationally, No. 50 Edge Rusher, No. 4 in state of Minnesota

A two-sport athlete who had several Division I offers to play basketball, Chase Carter eventually decided football would be the sport he pursued, and Michigan State is the school where he’ll play. Carter, a defensive lineman prospect, has a good frame at 6-foot-6, but he’ll have to add muscle mass and weight, as he currently sits at 225 pounds. Carter had basketball offers from Minnesota – his father’s alma mater – as well as West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Hampton. Among his football offers were Florida, Iowa and Iowa State, all of which Carter took official visits to. But after submitting his letter of intent to Michigan State, the defensive line prospect out of Minneapolis is headed to East Lansing.

8:23 a.m – 3-star S Quavian Carter; Lee County High School; Leesburg, Ga. Rankings: No. 656 nationally, No. 55 Safety, No. 66 in state of Georgia

Listed as a safety prospect by most recruiting services, Carter is expected to play linebacker at Michigan State. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 200 pounds, the Leesburg, Ga. native certainly has the size and the frame to develop into a Big Ten linebacker once he enters the Spartans’ strength and conditioning program. Carter committed to Michigan State in June while holding offers from Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan and several others. Linebackers coach Ross Els was Carter’s primary recruiter.

8:13 a.m. – 3-star WR Jaron Glover; Riverview High School; Sarasota, Fla. Rankings: No. 747 nationally, No. 108 Wide Receiver, No. 103 in state of Florida

Glover, a 3-star wide receiver out of Sarasota, Fla. committed to Michigan State in June after taking an official visit to East Lansing. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Glover is a big receiving target that has the height, length and body mass to high point the football and out-muscle defensive backs on contested catches. Glover had offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Indiana and several other Power 5 programs. Receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter here for the Spartans, and he was able to reel in a guy that could be a hidden gem given his height and size.

8:00 a.m. – 3-star TE Jack Nickel; Milton High School; Alpharetta, Ga. Rankings: No. 520 nationally, No. 27 Tight End, No. 51 in state of Georgia

A one-time Notre Dame commit, Nickel reopened his recruitment before ultimately giving a verbal commitment to Michigan State back in July. In addition to the Fighting Irish, Michigan State beat out the likes of LSU, Oregon, Florida State and Penn State for Nickel’s commitment. Tight end has been a position in which the Spartans have struggled to find consistent production, but the 3-star from Georgia has the potential to change that. Notre Dame has put several good tight ends in the NFL in recent years – if the Fighting Irish were interested in Nickel, that’s a sure-tell sign of the high schooler’s talent. Tight end coach Ted Gilmore and running backs coach William Peagler were the primary recruiters for the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder.