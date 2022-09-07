Skip to main content
Michigan State Opens As Huge Betting Favorite vs. Akron

Michigan State Opens As Huge Betting Favorite vs. Akron

The Spartans should handle business this weekend in the Woodshed...

Michigan State football handled business in Week 1, dispatching the Western Michigan Broncos by a final score of 35-13. The closing line for the point-spread against WMU was 21.5, so the Spartans were able to cover.

On Sunday, point spreads for Week 2's slate of games were released and Michigan State opened as a 34-point favorite over the Akron Zips. The over-under total was set at 57.5 points.

The Spartans were one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago. MSU begins 1-0 against the spread in 2022 after their 22-point victory over Western Michigan.

Akron could be the weakest opponent that Michigan State faces all season, as the Zips are expected to finish near the bottom of the Mid-American Conference in 2022.

Saturday's game between the Spartans and Zips will kickoff at 4 p.m. (EST) at Spartan Stadium.

