Michigan State Opens As Huge Betting Favorite vs. Akron

Michigan State football handled business in Week 1, dispatching the Western Michigan Broncos by a final score of 35-13. The closing line for the point-spread against WMU was 21.5, so the Spartans were able to cover.

On Sunday, point spreads for Week 2's slate of games were released and Michigan State opened as a 34-point favorite over the Akron Zips. The over-under total was set at 57.5 points.

The Spartans were one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago. MSU begins 1-0 against the spread in 2022 after their 22-point victory over Western Michigan.

Akron could be the weakest opponent that Michigan State faces all season, as the Zips are expected to finish near the bottom of the Mid-American Conference in 2022.

Saturday's game between the Spartans and Zips will kickoff at 4 p.m. (EST) at Spartan Stadium.

