5-star QB Dante Moore's primary recruiter departs from Oregon

Michigan State is pushing hard to flip the Detroit prospect from his commitment to the Ducks...

Over the last 24 to 36 hours, there's been a couple new developments in five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July.

First, Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham officially accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. Dillingham was the Duck's primary recruiter in the battle for Moore, and his loss is a significant one for Oregon.

By all accounts, Dillingham and Moore had a very close relationship, and that played a major factor in the five-star's decision to commit to the Ducks. Moore wished Dillingham good luck on Twitter following the announcement that the latter was taking the job at Arizona State.

While the news of Dillingham's departure from Oregon was significant in-and-of itself, that wasn't the only thing that has raised eyebrows. On Monday, Moore removed his Oregon commitment video from his personal Instagram page.

While that certainly isn't a sure-tell sign that Moore will decommit from Oregon, it does raise questions as to whether the five-star is reconsidering his options in the wake of Dillingham's departure. Moore's commitment video remains posted on Twitter.

Michigan State reignited its pursuit of Moore roughly a month ago, with head coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator/QB coach Jay Johnson both heavily involved. While the Spartans have an uphill climb to pull off a flip, recent developments don't rule out the possibility.

Spartan Nation will be continuing to monitor this situation as the early National Signing Day approaches on Dec. 21.

