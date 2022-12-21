National Signing Day: Latest Updates and New Signees for Michigan State Football

Wake up Spartan Nation! It's National Signing Day!

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans will welcome the next crop of Spartans today, as high school recruits can finally put pen to paper and sign their letters of intent to their university of choice.

Michigan State currently has 14 verbal commitments from the Class of 2023, and the Spartans coaching staff expects to close the deal on most, if not all, of those players today. We'll also be keeping an eye on a few uncommitted prospects that MSU is battling for during this early signing period.

As the latest news and signings unfold, Spartan Nation will be keeping fans and readers informed throughout the day with the full list of signees below:

Michigan State's Class of 2023 Signees

8:43 a.m. – 3-star WR Jaelen Smith; Klein Cain High School; Houston, Texas

Rankings: No. 695 nationally, No. 93 Wide Receiver, No. 110 in state of Texas

Michigan State added three-star wide receiver prospect Jaelen Smith on the eve of Signing Day, and the native of Houston, Texas made it official on Wednesday when he submitted his letter of intent to MSU. Smith chose the Spartans over fellow finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt, and provides Michigan State with a versatile weapon. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Smith projects as a wide receiver at the collegiate level, but he also played both running back and quarterback at Klein Cain High School. During his senior season, Smith supplemented his 34 receptions for 695 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns with 830 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground. The do-it-all athlete also completed 35-of-70 pass attempts for 452 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, and also returned a kickoff for a score. It will be interesting to see how MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson utilizes Smith’s unique skillset in the Spartan offense.

8:07 a.m. – 4-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa

Rankings: No. 137 nationally, No. 16 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa

One of the earliest Michigan State commitments in the 2023 class, four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe has made it official after signing with the Spartans. The native of Bettendorf, Iowa has been one of the most vocal and active recruiters in the class since committing to MSU way back in February. Depaepe is the highest-rated defensive line signee for the Spartans since 2016, and he was the first recruiting win for MSU pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan. While listed as a D-lineman, Depaepe is projected to play defensive end for the Spartans. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, the product out of Pleasant Valley High School has an excellent frame for Michigan State’s strength and conditioning staff to work with. Throw in the training that Depaepe will receive from a specialist like Jordan, and the Spartans have a potential star on their hands with this Top 150 prospect.

7:32 a.m. – 4-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.

Rankings: No. 327 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan

In the week leading up to National Signing Day, Michigan State turned some heads by adding three transfer tight ends in four days’ time. Now, the Spartans have added another talented tight end prospect from the high school ranks in four-star Brennan Parachek. The native of Dexter, Mich. was Michigan State’s first commit in the 2023 class – way back on Sept. 28, 2021 – and that commitment held strong until Parachek put pen to paper and signed his national letter of intent today. In the last couple weeks, in-state rival Michigan made a run at flipping the four-star, but the blood in this Michiganders veins runs Green. In addition to the Wolverines, Michigan State beat out the likes of Kentucky, Arizona State and Purdue for Parachek. While the Spartans have a lot of options at tight end for the 2023 season, I feel comfortable saying that Parachek has the highest long-term ceiling of all of them.

7:21 a.m. – 4-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.

Rankings: No. 407 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 7 in state of Michigan

Any time you can keep a four-star kid from you backyard home, that’s a win. When that same kid player plays at a position of need, that makes the recruiting victory all the more sweet. Michigan State is getting a player that fits those descriptions in four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger out of Clarkston, Michigan. In my opinion, there is no single position group that the Spartans need to improve more than their offensive line, and Dellinger is a major step towards that goal. Ranked the No. 7 player in the state of Michigan by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Dellinger stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 280 pounds – a good starting point for a high school recruit. Dellinger chose Michigan State over fellow finalists Purdue and LSU. His brother, Garrett, was a four-star and Top 100 player in the class of 2021 who signed with LSU. It’s impressive that MSU offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and head coach Mel Tucker were able to fend off the Tigers for the younger Dellinger brother.