REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten

In addition to premier brands like USC and UCLA, it appears as though another major Pac-12 school is eyeing a move to the Big Ten conference.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the University of Oregon has initiated preliminary discussions with the Big Ten conference to determine if the move makes sense.

"Oregon has initiated preliminary discussions with the Big Ten in Chicago to determine if the Ducks are compatible in the conference, sources told Action Network," McMurphy wrote.

"Outgoing University of Oregon President Michael Shill, Oregon AD Rob Mullens and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren were not involved in the discussions in Chicago, another source said."

It's clear that the Big Ten has no intention of slowing down when it comes to expansion. In fact, McMurphy reported last month that the Big Ten has its eye on several premier programs that would potentially be a good fit - including Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami and Florida State.

Although the Big Ten conference will continue to explore all options on expansion moving forward, commissioner Kevin Warren says that his primary focus at the moment is on the new additions in 2024.

“When I say add value: value is important, but I just look at the fit,” Warren said. “A fit has to be there academically, has to be there athletically. All those things are really important. There are a handful of schools that potentially could add value to us, but I’m so focused right now that we welcome USC and UCLA to our conference in 2024 with open arms.”