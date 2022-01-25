Skip to main content

Michigan State transfers Ricky White, Michael Dowell select new schools

Two former Spartans have found new homes at Group of Five schools

Two former Michigan State Spartans have found new homes after entering the transfer portal in 2021.

On Monday, former defensive back Michael Dowell announced he would be transfering to Miami University in Ohio. Dowell was initially set to transfer to Pittsburgh to play for former MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, but later announced he was unable to join the Panthers program "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Instead, Dowell will head to the Mid-American Conference and join a RedHawks program that went 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the MAC last season.

Earlier this week, former Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White announced his transfer destination as well. He will be attending UNLV for the 2022 season.

White is best remembered in a Spartan uniform for his terrific game against Michigan during the 2020 season. Playing as a true freshman against the Wolverines, White collected eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown as Michigan State went on to upset Michigan, 27-24, in Ann Arbor.

At UNLV, White will be reunited with high school quarterback Harrison Bailey, who transfered to the Rebels after two seasons at Tennessee. UNLV went 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain West Conference last season.

