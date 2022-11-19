3 Up, 3 Down: Michigan State collapses in 2nd half, falls to Indiana on 'Senior Day'

Michigan State dominated the first half against Indiana, out-gaining the Hoosiers by nearly 200 yards through the first 30 minutes. However, the Spartans had an embarrassing collapse in the second half, and fell in double overtime by the score of 39-31.

Michigan State falls to 5-6 overall, and its bowl hopes are back on life support with a road trip to No. 11 Penn State up next. Here's three positives and three negatives from a brutal day in East Lansing...

Three Up

1.) Elijah Collins has a memorable 'Senior Day'

Michigan State lost tailback Jarek Broussard to injury during today's game, and that resulted in a heavier workload for Elijah Collins. The fifth-year senior took advantage of the opportunity, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in his final home game. Few players on this team deserved this type of game more than Collins, who has stayed loyal to Michigan State through a coaching change and after battling injury and illness concerns during the COVID.

Jalen Berger deserves a nod for his efforts today as well, as the transfer from Wisconsin racked up 119 yards on 21 carries for the Spartans. Michigan State ran for 242 yards, averaging five yards per carry.

2.) Payton Thorne played well in tough conditions

The redshirt junior quarterback had a tough-luck interception on a pass that was batted up in the air, and missed an open Maliq Carr in the first overtime period that may have resulted in a first down.

The second of those two plays was a critical miss by Thorne, and it's really unfortunate because he had played pretty darn well up to that point, especially considering the weather conditions this afternoon. MSU's starting QB threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his throws.

3.) Keon Coleman with another big day

In his first season as a starter, Keon Coleman has been everything the Spartans hoped he'd be and more. Today, the sophomore was a total mismatch for anyone the Hoosiers lined up across from him, and he finished with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State will miss Jayden Reed next season, but the Spartans are in great hands with Coleman as the No. 1 receiver next season. If talented true freshman Germie Bernard can make a Coleman-like leap from his Year 1 to Year 2, then MSU will have a frightening two-headed monster at receiver in 2023.

Three Down

1.) Scottie Hazelton refuses to adjust

Indiana was completely inept in the pass game, with quarterback Dexter Williams II throwing for an anemic 31 yards while completing just two of seven pass attempts.

Despite this, Michigan State stuck with its 4-2-5 base defense for some unknown reason and the Hoosiers were able to run the ball at while through the third quarter and early on in the fourth. We saw that on Indiana's first drive of the game as well, when the Hoosiers went 50 yards on just four run plays for their opening touchdown. Indiana — who entered the game as the worst rush offense in the Big Ten — ended up rushing for 257 yards on the day.

This was a complete and utter failure by defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. I thought Michigan State had turned a quarter defensively the last couple of games, but this was a return to all of the stubborn, bone-headedness we say from Hazelton in the first six games this season. Unacceptable.

2.) Spartans were dreadful in kickoff coverage

Indiana returned the opening kickoff to midfield, setting up a short field for the Hoosiers' offense right at the start of the game. As mentioned above, Indiana took advantage of that field position and went right down the field for a touchdown.

Then, midway through the third quarter, the Hoosiers returned another kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to keep Indiana in the game. Maybe this is where Michigan State's lack of depth is hurting them, but there were massive lanes for Indiana's returners to run through today.

That kickoff return touchdown was the spark that ultimately led to the Hoosiers coming back in this game.

3.) Back-to-back botched field goals

Michigan State's struggles in the kicking game have been well-documented, but it had seemed like Auburn transfer Ben Patton had buttoned down the position with a strong outting against Rutgers.

But in a tie game with just seconds left on the clock, Patton missed a 23-yard, game-winning field goal attempt wide left to end regulation. Then, in overtime, the Spartans had a botched snap on another field goal attempt, and Patton's attempt was blocked by the Hoosiers.

Michigan State had the ball at Indiana's 10 yard line with plenty of time left, but opted to go conservative with three straight runs to set up the field goal attempt. Normally, that would be the smart way to go, but with as big of an issue kicking has been this year, the Tucker and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson should have aggressively attacked the end zone.

Just a brutal way for the Spartans to lose today.