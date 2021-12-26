After another transfer portal entry, should Michigan State football be worried?

Michigan State has now had 16 players enter the transfer portal since September, 13 of which have come since Nov. 27

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker revamped his roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2021 season. Between the portal and incoming freshman, their were roughly 40 new Spartans on the squad for Tucker's second year.

With 22 signees so far in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as four transfers headed to East Lansing, Michigan State will have several more new faces inside the Duffy Daugherty Football Building this coming offseason.

However, several faces will be missing as well. On Dec. 24, freshman defensive lineman Tyson Watson entered his name into the transfer portal, becoming the 16th Spartan to do so since the season began back in September.

Watson was a member of MSU's 2021 recruiting class. A 3-star strongside defensive end, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, the native of Warren, MI was listed as the No. 747 recruit nationally, and No. 18 in the state of Michigan.

However, after just one season with the Spartans, Watson is no longer a part of the program. He did not play one down of football for MSU.

Of the 16 total transfer entries, 13 have come since Michigan State's regular season finale against Penn State.

The transfer portal is becoming a more and more popular choice for student-athletes who are unhappy with their current situations -- whether that be a lack of playing time, disagreement with a coach/staff, a desire to play closer to home, etc.

While 16 seems like a high number of transfers out of a program coming off a 10-win season and a trip to a New Year's Six bowl, Spartan fans shouldn't be overly concerned...at least, not yet.

Tucker has publicly disclosed his intentions to improve his roster, top to bottom, in East Lansing. This is a head coach that spent many seasons as an assistant in the SEC. He's seen first-hand the type of talent it takes to compete both for Big Ten championships and at the national stage.

We are entering just the second full offseason of Tucker's tenure at Michigan State. A lot of these current Spartans are leftovers from the Mark Dantonio era, and the majority of the 16 transfers were part of Dantonio's final recruiting classes.

Roster turnover is expected, and Tucker showed this past season his ability manage new faces in his program, and put them in position to succeed. Should the number of transfers continue to grow, the level of concern will rise accordingly. And, if Michigan State continues to have this many transfers in the years to come, it will be fair to question what the cause is.

But, for now, the majority of these 16 departures can be chalked up to a lack of playing time availability for these players, as Tucker brings in more talented replacements.

Watson became the third defensive lineman -- tackle or end -- to enter the portal for the Spartans. Michigan State signed DL Alex VanSumeren in to 2022 recruiting class, as well as two edge rushers -- James Schott and Chase Carter -- who could play defensive end or outside linebacker.

The Spartans also welcomed Khris Bogle, a defensive end transfer from Florida -- in recent weeks. Bogle is a former 4-star recruit and was the No. 71 overall recruit in the class of 2019.

Michigan State's growing number of transfers is certainly something to keep an eye on. It could have an impact on the Spartans' depth in the 2022 season, but Tucker and his staff are also bringing in a fair amount of talent as well.