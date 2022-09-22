LOOK: Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota

In what has become a Thursday night tradition in 2022, Michigan State football revealed its selected uniform combination on Twitter tonight for Saturday's Big Ten opener against Minnesota.

This week, the Spartans chose senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren as the player featured in the reveal video. VanSumeren was filmed at a fire station, wielding an axe as a nod to MSU's "Keep Chopping" mantra.

View the video reveal below:

As you can see, Michigan State will don an "All Green" look against the Golden Gophers. This comes one week after the Spartans selected the "All White" combination on the road at Washington.

Michigan State's green helmet features a thin white line that runs front to back, with a white Spartan helmet logo and a green facemask. The Spartans will wear their standard green home jerseys with matching green pants, gloves and socks.

This is a clean look for Michigan State. I prefer programs to stick with their traditional colors and get creative with those, rather than gimmicky things like an "Blackout" uniform. The white logo, stripe and cleats stand out nicely against the dark green.

These will also contrast nicely with Minnesota's road uniforms, should the Golden Gophers stick to their traditional white jersey and maroon pants.

While neither team is currently ranked, the showdown between Michigan State and Minnesota is one of the best matchups of the week in college football, and an important game for both programs.

The Golden Gophers are trying to reach their first Big Ten championship game since the conference split into two divisions, and could be considered the favorite in the West division. The Spartans, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Washington and avoid falling a game back of their Big Ten East rivals.

Regardless of how the game plays out, Michigan State will be dressed to impress on Saturday night in East Lansing.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI