WATCH: Michigan State reveals uniform combination for regular season-finale vs. Penn State

College football season has flown by, and Michigan State is preparing for its regular season finale on Saturday against Penn State with the Land-Grant Trophy on the line.

While everyone was enjoying leftovers from their Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, the Spartans' official Twitter page released a video revealing the uniform combination that MSU will wear this week against the Nittany Lions.

As you can see in the video above, Michigan State will bring back the 'Block S' helmet logo this week. The Spartans wore the 'Block S' on one side of their helmet from 1983-1994 during the George Perles era.

The logo then returned for the 2001 and 2002 seasons, before going dormant for much of the next two decades. Michigan State has since brought the 'Block S' helmet back for one game in each of the three seasons under current head coach Mel Tucker.

I may be in the minority here, but the 'Block S' is my favorite of all of Michigan State's helmet logos. It's a simple but clean look, and I really like the way it stands out on the modern-day helmets. That being said, I also like the way the Spartans mix things up from week-to-week, incorporating several different logos on their helmets.

As for the rest of Michigan State's uniform combination, the Spartans will go with a mostly all-white combo against Penn State, with white jerseys, white pants and a mix of white and black accessories.

The featured player in this week's video was redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne, who hopes to lead MSU to an upset victory over the No. 11-ranked team in the country. A win would grant bowl eligibility for Michigan State.