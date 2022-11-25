Skip to main content

WATCH: Michigan State reveals uniform combination for regular season-finale vs. Penn State

The Spartans bring back a traditional helmet logo for their trip to Happy Valley...

College football season has flown by, and Michigan State is preparing for its regular season finale on Saturday against Penn State with the Land-Grant Trophy on the line.

While everyone was enjoying leftovers from their Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, the Spartans' official Twitter page released a video revealing the uniform combination that MSU will wear this week against the Nittany Lions.

As you can see in the video above, Michigan State will bring back the 'Block S' helmet logo this week. The Spartans wore the 'Block S' on one side of their helmet from 1983-1994 during the George Perles era.

The logo then returned for the 2001 and 2002 seasons, before going dormant for much of the next two decades. Michigan State has since brought the 'Block S' helmet back for one game in each of the three seasons under current head coach Mel Tucker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I may be in the minority here, but the 'Block S' is my favorite of all of Michigan State's helmet logos. It's a simple but clean look, and I really like the way it stands out on the modern-day helmets. That being said, I also like the way the Spartans mix things up from week-to-week, incorporating several different logos on their helmets.

As for the rest of Michigan State's uniform combination, the Spartans will go with a mostly all-white combo against Penn State, with white jerseys, white pants and a mix of white and black accessories.

The featured player in this week's video was redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne, who hopes to lead MSU to an upset victory over the No. 11-ranked team in the country. A win would grant bowl eligibility for Michigan State.

Payton ThorneMichigan State Spartans

USATSI_19498119_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Short-handed Spartans fall to Alabama in Phil Knight quarterfinals

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19106396_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State reveals timeline for Malik Hall's return from injury

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19433550_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19109787_168388427_lowres
Football

Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Players Charged In Tunnel Incident

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19417337_168388427_lowres
Football

REPORT: Mel Tucker receives entire $100,000 bonus intended for MSU staff

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19466365_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State a big underdog at No. 11 Penn State in season finale

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19459030_168388427_lowres
Football

Tom Izzo updates status of MSU's Jaden Akins, who 'tweaked' surgically-repaired foot

By Matthew Lounsberry