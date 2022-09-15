Skip to main content

LOOK: Michigan State Reveals Road Uniforms To Be Worn At Washington

Look good, feel good, play good!

It's that time of the week again, Spartan Nation!

Michigan State football has revealed their uniform choice for Week 3's road trip to the West Coast. The Spartans' official Twitter page released a video of redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Mosley wearing the selection.

That's right — Michigan State is taking the stormtrooper look to Washington this Saturday. The team will wear white helmets with a broad green stripe, green facemasks and the classic Spartan helmet logo.

MSU will also be in white jerseys, white pants, white gloves and white cleats to complete the look.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While this is a simple look for Michigan State, it's one of my favorites. I was a little surprised that MSU didn't opt for the script 'State' or 'Gruff Sparty' logo on the helmets, but they may be saving those for a conference opponent down the road.

Of the three "reveal videos" that we've seen so far, this was the least interesting in my opinion. However, as I said above, I really like the All-White uniform combination for the Spartans, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it looks on the field next to Washington's classic home uniforms.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI

Tre MosleyMichigan State SpartansWashington Huskies

USATSI_19022400_168388427_lowres
Football

Know Your Opponent: Scouting the Washington Huskies

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19034300_168388427_lowres
Football

Three Keys To Michigan State Beating Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_17746266_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Jaden Akins undergoes surgery, expected to 'Out' for four weeks

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19023571_168388427_lowres
Football

Reviewing our staff predictions for Michigan State vs. Akron

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19021784_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker won't say if Jayden Reed will play vs. Washington

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19021761_168388427_lowres
Football

MSU's Jacoby Windmon earns back-to-back Big Ten 'Defensive Player of the Week' honors

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19023525_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football opens as slight underdog to Washington in Week 3

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

Spartan Nation's Big Ten Power Rankings — Week 3

By Matthew Lounsberry