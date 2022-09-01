Skip to main content
LOOK: Michigan State reveals uniforms for season-opener vs. Western Michigan

Look good, feel good, play good!

Michigan State football has finally revealed their uniform combination for Friday night's season-opener against Western Michigan.

A video tweet from the official Twitter account of MSU Football, featuring junior linebacker Darius Snow, revealed the Spartans' threads for Week 1.

Michigan State will wear white helmets, featuring a green Spartan helmet, as well as their normal green uniforms with white pants, white gloves and white cleats.

The video features Snow emerging from water, a nod to Michigan State football's student section, 'The Deep End'. The Twitter page also tweeted out a message from head coach Mel Tucker, who addressed the fanbase.

Michigan State is 14-2 all-time against Western Michigan, with the Spartans last loss coming in 1919. For more information regarding the matchup between the Spartans and Broncos, click here.

