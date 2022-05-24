Where Michigan State Ranks In ESPN's Updated SP+ Advanced Analytics Rankings

The overwhelming success that Kenneth Walker III had at Michigan State in 2021 proved how valuable transfer additions can be to a college football program.

While Mel Tucker and the Spartans weren't as active in the portal this season — adding eight transfers to their roster, as opposed to 15 in 2021 — Michigan State still added several players who could compete for starting positions like cornerback Ameer Speed (Georgia), tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running backs Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and Jarek Broussard (Colorado), and others.

With spring practices concluded and the transfer market mostly settled, ESPN recently updated its SP+ advanced analytics rankings. This projective model, which balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history for all 131 FBS programs has the Spartans trending upwards.

Michigan State's overall ranking, offensive ranking and defensive ranking each improved from the February update to these SP+ rankings. The Spartans' rank No. 16 overall in the country, with their offense coming in at No. 33 and the defense coming in at No. 16.

Here is where every Big Ten team ranked in ESPN's updated SP+ rankings:

14. Northwestern Wildcats

Overall Rank: 85

Offensive Rank: 105

Defensive Rank: 60

13. Illinois Fighting Illini

Overall Rank: 82

Offensive Rank: 103

Defensive Rank: 51

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Overall Rank: 78

Offensive Rank: 98

Defensive Rank: 46

11. Indiana Hoosiers

Overall Rank: 72

Offensive Rank: 90

Defensive Rank: 52

10. Maryland Terrapins

Overall Rank: 47

Offensive Rank: 15

Defensive Rank: 83

9. Purdue Boilermakers

Overall Rank: 35

Offensive Rank: 38

Defensive Rank: 34

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Overall Rank: 29

Offensive Rank: 34

Defensive Rank: 35

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall Rank: 27

Offensive Rank: 76

Defensive Rank: 4

6. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Overall Rank: 21

Offensive Rank: 50

Defensive Rank: 9

5. Michigan State Spartans

Overall Rank: 16

Offensive Rank: 33

Defensive Rank: 16

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Overall Rank: 13

Offensive Rank: 53

Defensive Rank: 5

3. Wisconsin Badgers

Overall Rank: 10

Offensive Rank: 58

Defensive Rank: 1

2. Michigan Wolverines

Overall Rank: 4

Offensive Rank: 6

Defensive Rank: 20

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Overall Rank: 1

Offensive Rank: 1

Defensive Rank: 13