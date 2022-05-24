Where Michigan State Ranks In ESPN's Updated SP+ Advanced Analytics Rankings
The overwhelming success that Kenneth Walker III had at Michigan State in 2021 proved how valuable transfer additions can be to a college football program.
While Mel Tucker and the Spartans weren't as active in the portal this season — adding eight transfers to their roster, as opposed to 15 in 2021 — Michigan State still added several players who could compete for starting positions like cornerback Ameer Speed (Georgia), tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running backs Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and Jarek Broussard (Colorado), and others.
With spring practices concluded and the transfer market mostly settled, ESPN recently updated its SP+ advanced analytics rankings. This projective model, which balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history for all 131 FBS programs has the Spartans trending upwards.
Michigan State's overall ranking, offensive ranking and defensive ranking each improved from the February update to these SP+ rankings. The Spartans' rank No. 16 overall in the country, with their offense coming in at No. 33 and the defense coming in at No. 16.
Here is where every Big Ten team ranked in ESPN's updated SP+ rankings:
14. Northwestern Wildcats
Overall Rank: 85
Offensive Rank: 105
Defensive Rank: 60
13. Illinois Fighting Illini
Overall Rank: 82
Offensive Rank: 103
Defensive Rank: 51
12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Overall Rank: 78
Offensive Rank: 98
Defensive Rank: 46
11. Indiana Hoosiers
Overall Rank: 72
Offensive Rank: 90
Defensive Rank: 52
10. Maryland Terrapins
Overall Rank: 47
Offensive Rank: 15
Defensive Rank: 83
9. Purdue Boilermakers
Overall Rank: 35
Offensive Rank: 38
Defensive Rank: 34
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Overall Rank: 29
Offensive Rank: 34
Defensive Rank: 35
7. Iowa Hawkeyes
Overall Rank: 27
Offensive Rank: 76
Defensive Rank: 4
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Overall Rank: 21
Offensive Rank: 50
Defensive Rank: 9
5. Michigan State Spartans
Overall Rank: 16
Offensive Rank: 33
Defensive Rank: 16
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
Overall Rank: 13
Offensive Rank: 53
Defensive Rank: 5
3. Wisconsin Badgers
Overall Rank: 10
Offensive Rank: 58
Defensive Rank: 1
2. Michigan Wolverines
Overall Rank: 4
Offensive Rank: 6
Defensive Rank: 20
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Overall Rank: 1
Offensive Rank: 1
Defensive Rank: 13