Skip to main content

Where Michigan State Ranks In ESPN's Updated SP+ Advanced Analytics Rankings

Recent roster additions have the Spartans' trending up...

The overwhelming success that Kenneth Walker III had at Michigan State in 2021 proved how valuable transfer additions can be to a college football program.

While Mel Tucker and the Spartans weren't as active in the portal this season — adding eight transfers to their roster, as opposed to 15 in 2021 — Michigan State still added several players who could compete for starting positions like cornerback Ameer Speed (Georgia), tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running backs Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and Jarek Broussard (Colorado), and others.

With spring practices concluded and the transfer market mostly settled, ESPN recently updated its SP+ advanced analytics rankings. This projective model, which balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history for all 131 FBS programs has the Spartans trending upwards.

Michigan State's overall ranking, offensive ranking and defensive ranking each improved from the February update to these SP+ rankings. The Spartans' rank No. 16 overall in the country, with their offense coming in at No. 33 and the defense coming in at No. 16.

Here is where every Big Ten team ranked in ESPN's updated SP+ rankings:

USATSI_17199944_168388427_lowres

14. Northwestern Wildcats

Overall Rank: 85

Offensive Rank: 105

Defensive Rank: 60

USATSI_17243819_168388427_lowres

13. Illinois Fighting Illini

Overall Rank: 82

Offensive Rank: 103

Defensive Rank: 51

USATSI_17436379_168388427_lowres

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Overall Rank: 78

Offensive Rank: 98

Defensive Rank: 46

USATSI_17244313_168388427_lowres

11. Indiana Hoosiers

Overall Rank: 72

Offensive Rank: 90

Defensive Rank: 52

USATSI_17179053_168388427_lowres

10. Maryland Terrapins

Overall Rank: 47

Offensive Rank: 15

Defensive Rank: 83

USATSI_17431834_168388427_lowres

9. Purdue Boilermakers

Overall Rank: 35

Offensive Rank: 38

Defensive Rank: 34

USATSI_17237103_168388427_lowres
Scroll to Continue

Read More

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Overall Rank: 29

Offensive Rank: 34

Defensive Rank: 35

USATSI_17293212_168388427_lowres

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall Rank: 27

Offensive Rank: 76

Defensive Rank: 4

USATSI_17421870_168388427_lowres

6. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Overall Rank: 21

Offensive Rank: 50

Defensive Rank: 9

USATSI_17244117_168388427_lowres

5. Michigan State Spartans

Overall Rank: 16

Offensive Rank: 33

Defensive Rank: 16

USATSI_18139327_168388427_lowres

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Overall Rank: 13

Offensive Rank: 53

Defensive Rank: 5

USATSI_17433605_168388427_lowres

3. Wisconsin Badgers

Overall Rank: 10

Offensive Rank: 58

Defensive Rank: 1

USATSI_17437501_168388427_lowres

2. Michigan Wolverines

Overall Rank: 4

Offensive Rank: 6

Defensive Rank: 20

USATSI_18310005_168388427_lowres

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Overall Rank: 1

Offensive Rank: 1

Defensive Rank: 13

RuckerTop7
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State makes 'Top 7' for four-star defensive back Chance Rucker

By Kenny Jordan4 hours ago
USATSI_15172260_168388427_lowres
Football

EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State TE Tyler Hunt talks goals for 2022, including another win over Michigan

By Matthew LounsberryMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18264828_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Jaren Jackson Jr, Draymond Green each named to NBA All-Defensive teams

By Matthew LounsberryMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18110171_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Xavier Henderson named to Lott Trophy watchlist

By Matthew LounsberryMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17939137_168388427_lowres
Basketball

After tumultuous offseason, is Michigan State in danger of missing NCAA Tournament?

By Matthew LounsberryMay 21, 2022
USATSI_18095740_168388427_lowres
Baseball

Former Spartan makes history in MLB debut

By Matthew LounsberryMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18040179_168388427_lowres
Football

Spartan Nation Exclusive: Michigan State's Mel Tucker talks summer conditioning, Payton Thorne and the OL/DL trenches

By Matthew LounsberryMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18110180_168388427_lowres
Football

Looking Ahead: Michigan State Football's Non-Conference Schedules Through 2032

By Matthew LounsberryMay 19, 2022