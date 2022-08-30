Skip to main content

WATCH: MSU head coach Mel Tucker previews Western Michigan matchup

The Spartans' will host the Broncos in their season-opener...

Michigan State football is just three days away from its season-opener against Western Michigan, and head coach Mel Tucker was fired up to get the Spartans' season started.

On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media at his weekly press conference ahead of MSU's matchup with the Broncos. Michigan State's head man spoke about his team's mindset heading into Friday's game, how the Spartans are preparing for Western Michigan and several other topics.

Tucker's full press conference can be viewed above and below.

