Michigan State WR Jayden Reed named to Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, the Spartans' leader in every major receiving statistic in 2021, was one of 43 players named to the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to college football's best wide receiver.

Reed was one of five Big Ten receivers to make the watchlist, joining Rakim Jarrett (Maryland), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State) and Parker Washington (Penn State).

Other notable names included on the Biletnikoff watchlist include last year's winner, Jordan Addison, who transferred from Pittsburgh to USC this offseason.

LSU's Kayshon Boutte and Texas' Xavier Worthy are also names to watch this season. Tight ends Brock Bowers (Georgia) and Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) were also included on the watchlist, though they are more likely of landing recognition for the Mackey Award, given annually to the top tight end in the nation.

Reed led Michigan State with 59 receptions, 1,026 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in 2021. He averaged 17.4 yards per reception for the Spartans as well.

In two seasons in East Lansing, Reed has compiled 92 receptions for 1,433 yards and 13 total touchdowns. He spent his freshman season at Western Michigan, where he tallied 56 catches for 797 yards and eight touchdowns.

Michigan State will kick off its 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 when they host Western Michigan.