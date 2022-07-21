Skip to main content

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed named to Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist

The Spartans have a reliable weapon on the outside...

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, the Spartans' leader in every major receiving statistic in 2021, was one of 43 players named to the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to college football's best wide receiver.

Reed was one of five Big Ten receivers to make the watchlist, joining Rakim Jarrett (Maryland), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State) and Parker Washington (Penn State).

Other notable names included on the Biletnikoff watchlist include last year's winner, Jordan Addison, who transferred from Pittsburgh to USC this offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LSU's Kayshon Boutte and Texas' Xavier Worthy are also names to watch this season. Tight ends Brock Bowers (Georgia) and Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) were also included on the watchlist, though they are more likely of landing recognition for the Mackey Award, given annually to the top tight end in the nation.

Reed led Michigan State with 59 receptions, 1,026 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in 2021. He averaged 17.4 yards per reception for the Spartans as well.

In two seasons in East Lansing, Reed has compiled 92 receptions for 1,433 yards and 13 total touchdowns. He spent his freshman season at Western Michigan, where he tallied 56 catches for 797 yards and eight touchdowns.

Michigan State will kick off its 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 when they host Western Michigan.

Jayden ReedMichigan State Spartans

USATSI_16777534_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State tailback Jarek Broussard named to 2022 Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist

By Matthew Lounsberry21 hours ago
USATSI_17433243_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne named to 2022 Davey O'Brien Award preseason watchlist

By Matthew LounsberryJul 19, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Sending Three Players To Big Ten Media Day

By Matthew LounsberryJul 18, 2022 12:23 PM EDT
USATSI_17433182_168388427_lowres
Football

Two Spartans Named To Preseason Watchlist For The Maxwell Award

By Matthew LounsberryJul 18, 2022 11:42 AM EDT
USATSI_5717568_168388427_lowres
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State looks to land 2023 priority target at position of need

By Matthew LounsberryJul 15, 2022 3:24 PM EDT
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State the favorite to land four-star D-line prospect out of Detroit

By Matthew LounsberryJul 13, 2022 4:13 PM EDT
michigan state spartans sparty mascot
Football

Michigan State Four-Star DL Target Commits To Rival Wolverines

By Matthew LounsberryJul 13, 2022 3:20 PM EDT
USATSI_17058307_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker: 'There's no reason to be friends' with U-M's Jim Harbaugh

By Matthew LounsberryJul 12, 2022 7:39 PM EDT