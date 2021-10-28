MSU donning unique uniform combo against Michigan

The Spartans are wearing a never-before-seen uniform combination in their matchup with the Wolverines

Leading up to Saturday's Top 10 showdown between rivals Michigan State and Michigan, there's been speculation on what uniform combination the No. 8 Spartans would don against the No. 6 Wolverines.

Speculate no more.

Michigan State will don their "All Green" combo this weekend, complete with green jerseys, green pants and never-before-seen helmets. Black cleats and gloves complete the ensemble.

The new helmets feature the traditional green Spartan logo, bordered in white, atop a green finish. This will be the first time Michigan State has combined the green logo with the green helmet.

It's a nice look for a rivalry game of such importance. The combination stays true to the tradition of the program, while providing just enough unique qualities to signify just how much this game means.

The Spartans and Wolverines are meeting as Top 10 foes for the first time since 1964, and will come into the game with 7-0 records for the first time in the series' history.