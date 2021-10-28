Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    MSU donning unique uniform combo against Michigan

    The Spartans are wearing a never-before-seen uniform combination in their matchup with the Wolverines
    Author:

    Leading up to Saturday's Top 10 showdown between rivals Michigan State and Michigan, there's been speculation on what uniform combination the No. 8 Spartans would don against the No. 6 Wolverines.

    Speculate no more.

    Michigan State will don their "All Green" combo this weekend, complete with green jerseys, green pants and never-before-seen helmets. Black cleats and gloves complete the ensemble.

    The new helmets feature the traditional green Spartan logo, bordered in white, atop a green finish. This will be the first time Michigan State has combined the green logo with the green helmet.

    Read More

    It's a nice look for a rivalry game of such importance. The combination stays true to the tradition of the program, while providing just enough unique qualities to signify just how much this game means.

    The Spartans and Wolverines are meeting as Top 10 foes for the first time since 1964, and will come into the game with 7-0 records for the first time in the series' history.

    SpartanHelmetRutgers
    Football

    MSU donning unique uniform combo against Michigan

    39 seconds ago
    Photo courtesy of MSU SID
    MSU Recruiting

    Mega Recruiting Weekend in Store for Michigan State

    2 hours ago
    Jim Harbaugh stood shocked as the MSU Spartans beat his Wolverines on a last second play in 2015. Photo courtesy of Starr Portice.
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Archrival Michigan stands between Spartans and 8-0

    9 hours ago
    Tom Izzo
    Basketball

    Michigan State downs Ferris State in first exhibition

    18 hours ago
    payton thorne
    Football

    Payton Thorne is a better QB than Cade McNamara

    20 hours ago
    HaroldPerkinsHighSchool
    MSU Recruiting

    Spartans To Host Two Five-Star Recruits for Michigan Game

    Oct 27, 2021
    originalFile_LOWRES
    Football

    Spartans ready for Cade McNamara, Michigan offense

    Oct 27, 2021
    MSUFootballCaptainsMichigan
    MSU Football

    Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Michigan

    Oct 27, 2021