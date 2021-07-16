Michigan State Target, 3-star WR Shawn Miller sets Commitment Date

East Lansing, Mich. – Another Michigan State target plans to announce his commitment tomorrow night.

Three-star wide receiver Shawn Miller will choose between Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Arizona, and the Spartans on July 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

At 6-foot-1 and 190-pounds, Miller is the No. 72 overall recruit in Florida and listed as the No. 67 wideout in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

"Lean build and projectable frame. Agile, short-burst pass-catcher who thrives on underneath routes. Does well to generate space early in routes. Can beat defenses over the top with his speed and positioning. Matches up well against corners that try to get physical near line of scrimmage. Tough after the catch and willing to lower shoulder for extra yardage," Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo wrote in March 2020. "Could improve ball security and refine run-block techniques. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level with upside as NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

There aren't any Crystal Ball Predictions indicating where Miller will go, but he took an official visit to East Lansing in late June following his offer in March.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

