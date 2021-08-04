Michigan State Target, 4-star OT Ryan Baer sets Commitment Date

Ryan Baer, a 2022 four-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer, is scheduled to announce his commitment on August 5.

East Lansing, Mich. – One of the most significant prospects left on Michigan State's 2022 recruiting big board is making a decision soon.

Ryan Baer, a four-star offensive tackle from North High, will be announcing his commitment on Thursday, August 5.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Baer is the No. 13 overall recruit in Ohio and a top-35 OT in his respective class (No. 326 nationally).

He holds 28 offers from schools, including Illinois, Kentucky, Virginia, Cincinnati, Akron, Arizona State, Baylor, Indiana, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The Spartans 2022 class boasts 17 commitments and is highlighted by four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (Essexville), four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn), and four-star quarterback Katin Houser (CA.).

It also features four offensive linemen in Gavin Broscious (AZ.), Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven), Kristian Phillips (GA.), and Braden Miller (CO.).

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. (6-1/185, Fordson High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

4-star DL Alex VanSumeren (6-3/300, Garber High)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

