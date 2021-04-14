Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Michigan State Target Kiyaunta Goodwin Sets Commitment Date

Kiyaunta Goodwin, a four-star offensive tackle out of Indiana and Michigan State target, will announce his decision on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – One of Michigan State's top targets in the 2022 recruiting class officially has a commitment date.

Kiyaunta Goodwin, a four-star offensive tackle from Charlestown, is making his decision on April 17, at 6 p.m. (televised on CBS Sports HQ).

The Spartans are one of his finalists alongside Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and Kentucky.

Goodwin is the No. 2 ranked prospect in Indiana, a top-10 offensive tackle in the 2022 class, and the 55th overall player nationally.

"Physical specimen who has done a fantastic job re-shaping his body. At that same time, he has worked on explosiveness, and that training has gotten him moving very well at his size," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said. "Plays with physicality and intensity. Finishes his blocks. Coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Shows he can get out of his stance quickly in pass pro. Still refining technique with his hands and punch but has all of the qualities to be a true blindside protector at the next level. Has tremendous upside and has shown the work ethic to reach his ceiling. Has the potential to be a franchise type of left tackle."

