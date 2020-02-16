Michigan State Top Remaining 2020 Recruit Jordon Simmons Talks Mel Tucker

Following the news of Mark Dantonio’s abrupt retirement last Tuesday, one day before National Signing Day, one of the key members of Michigan State’s 2020 class, Powder Springs (GA) McEachern 3-star running back Jordon Simmons made the decision to postpone the signing of his National Letter of Intent as he continued to weigh his options.

Now, with Michigan State officially hiring Mel Tucker as the program’s 25th head football coach, Simmons is hoping to speak with the new Spartan head coach and spoke with Spartan Nation about his decision to postpone signing his NLI and about his thoughts on Michigan State’s coaching hire.

Simmons said that after making the decision not to sign on National Signing Day, he’s letting the process play itself out and talks with his family about the situation on a daily basis.

“After I made the decision, I’ve just let things play out,” he said. “I’ve been talking to my family each and every day about the whole thing.”

Simmons noted that the news of Dantonio’s retirement came as a surprise to him and said he learned the news while he was in school.

“Oh, yeah, I was (surprised),” he said. “It happened while I was in class actually and a couple of people hit me up and told me about it and I looked it up and saw. I was really shocked that it happened.”

Simmons, who originally committed to the Spartans in October, was on campus in East Lansing for an official visit from January 24-26 and came away reassured of his decision to pick Michigan State.

Simmons said that he and his family who joined him for his visit were “bought in” on the Spartan football program and was pleased with his visit, but told Spartan Nation that he was stunned to learn of Dantonio’s retirement just one before National Signing Day.

“We were all bought in on the program,” he said. “Me and my family all loved the program. We had a great visit the week before, so we were all shocked. We were getting ready to go on signing day, all bought in on the program until we got the news.”

Before Simmons committed to Michigan State, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back fielded more than 20 offers, including an offer from Colorado, where Tucker spent the 2019 season as head coach.

Simmons said that he feels Michigan State’s hiring of Tucker was a strong one and believes the 48-year old head coach has what it takes to turn a program around.

“Overall, I think it’s a good hire for the program,” he said. “I think coach Tucker brings everything to the table to be able to turn the program around and do great things for the program. So overall, I think it’s a good hire for Michigan State to make.”

During the recruiting process, Simmons said he took a visit to Colorado and had the chance to speak with Tucker briefly.

“I think he’s a good coach on and off the field,” Simmons said of Tucker. “I think he’s a family guy, he’s all about family and I think he’s going to do great things and push kids to be the best they can be.”

With Tucker now ready to turn his full attention to Michigan State, Simmons said that he has not yet spoken with Tucker, but hopes to do so soon.

“Not yet, but hopefully I can plan to,” he said. “I hope to get on the phone and talk with him.”

For all of the latest news on Simmons and the Spartans, be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack