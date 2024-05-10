Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star WR Travis Johnson
Michigan State football has seemingly placed an emphasis on class of 2026 recruits this week.
On Thursday, class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State. Johnson said it was his 24th Division I offer.
According to 247Sports, Johnson is being recruited by Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
Johnson has also received offers from Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound recruit has made unofficial visits to Penn State and also attended Tennessee's junior day in February.
According to Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com, Johnson recorded 1,006 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for Oscar Smith High School last season, his sophomore campaign.
So far, Michigan State has made 121 offers to recruits in the class of 2026, including 12 to wide receivers. None have committed to the Spartans yet.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is making the effort, though. He and his staff are recruiting all around the country. With Smith and much of his staff having connections from all over due to past experiences, they may have a bit of an edge when it comes to recruiting outside of Big Ten territory.
Coach Hawkins can also make the pitch that he had helped produce a few NFL wide receivers -- Jayden Reed of the Green Bay Packers, Jalen Nailor of the Minnesota Vikings and recent draftee Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills.
It may be a while before the Spartans land any 2026 recruits. As of now, they only have two commits from the class of 2025.
