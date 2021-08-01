Michigan State's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 23 in Nation

Following two commitments from four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and four-star wideout Antonio Gates Jr., Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class is top-25 nationally.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class received a boost in the rankings in the past couple of days.

After the Spartans landed one of their top targets in four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, MSU jumped up to No. 22 in the nation and are now No. 23, according to 247Sports.

VanSumeren joined Antonio Gates Jr. as the second composite four-star commit in the 2022 cycle for Michigan State.

The Spartans feature 17 pledges, including Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from Bradenton (FL.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Chase Carter, a three-star defensive lineman from Minneapolis (MN.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Jack Nickel, a three-star tight end from Alpharetta (Ga.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.), VanSumeren, and Gates Jr.

